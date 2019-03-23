WrestleMania 35: 5 things Vince McMahon could have planned for John Cena at the show

What a great battle of bulls this match could be

To say that WrestleMania is fast approaching would be an understatement. WrestleMania is almost upon us and the excitement is quite real. The question is, what role that WWE have planned for John Cena at this mega event? For once, there seems to be nothing for the biggest star in the entire WWE roster.

One thing we can be certain of is that Cena is likely to make a cameo at WrestleMania 35. He will either be a last-minute inclusion into a match or part of a non-wrestling segment at the big pay-per-view event. Let's explore the 5 roles Vince McMahon could have potentially planned for the 16-time champion.

Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and opinions here. What do you think Cena should be doing at WrestleMania 35?

I'd be happy to hear all your thoughts, folks.

#5. Daniel Bryan's opponent

This past week on SmackDown Live, Kofi Kingston ran the gauntlet and defeated five top WWE Superstars. It was assumed at that point that he had qualified for a spot at WrestleMania 35. But then Vince McMahon introduced yet another opponent in Daniel Bryan who defeated Kofi Kingston and quashed his WrestleMania dreams.

Now, I'm not going to be naive and pretend that Kofi Kingston will not be going to WrestleMania 35. All I'm saying is that there could be a storyline twist, where Vince McMahon says that now that Kofi Kingston is no longer in the title picture, he was going to introduce Daniel Bryan's new opponent- the one, the only John Cena. Cena, the ultimate babyface, could ask for Kingston to be added to the final match.

So, in the eventual triple threat, Cena would be gunning to become a 17-time champion. And his presence would make Kingston's eventual win even bigger.

