WrestleMania 35: 7 things that WWE secretly told us

WrestleMania 35 gave us a lot to talk about

Finally, we are done with WrestleMania as the roller coaster ride came to an end at the MetLife Arena in New Jersey. The event was marked with one too many OMG moments as the WWE Universe enjoyed the spectacular WrestleMania 35.

From retirement matches to surprise returns, the event was utterly stupendous and the fans will cherish it for a very long time!

Talking about WrestleMania 35, now it is off the shelf, there were quite a few intriguing points to note. Here we list down the 8 things that the WWE secretly told us at the Grandest Stage Of Them All:

#7 Embrace yourself for a Seth Rollins heel turn

Will we see Seth turn heel soon?

Seth Rollins’ victory over Brock Lesnar was nothing less than mind-boggling! The Architect had been speaking about it all on the road as he looked to dethrone Lesnar as the guy and become the new Universal Champion. The WWE Universe did anticipate a high-octane clash, which it turned out to be but the most surprising factor of the match was the way Seth won.

The Beastslayer as we might call him now, did low blow Lesnar twice on Raw last week and continued to display his new trick by doing it again at the grandest stage of them all. At one point the beast looked set to retain the title courtesy of his brutal assault on the architect which went on and on before Seth recouped his strength to take the fight to Lesnar.

During the high flowing action, Seth somehow was able to hit Lesnar with yet another low blow which turned out to be the turning point as the architect capitalised on a hurt Lesnar to win the Universal Championship upon hitting numerous stomps. While Seth has been portrayed as the ultimate hero in this storyline, his victory over Lesnar will surely ignite many arguments.

With all that being said, it now seems like the reason why Seth did not attain a clean win over Brock is that the company has something special in store for The Shield member. Remember the good old days when Seth played a heel and literally enjoyed a glorious run? Well, that might be coming back soon!

Expect Seth to carry on with his new found style of low blowing his opponents and soon the architect will be back in the role we all simply loved him in and that is as a vicious wicked heel who just craves to win no matter how he does it, no matter who he betrays unless and until he ends up as the last man standing

