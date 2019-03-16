WrestleMania 35 Rumor Roundup: This Year's Event To Be The Longest PPV Ever, The Undertaker's Status Revealed And More

Israel Lutete

Will The Deadman miss this year's WrestleMania

It's that time of the year again, and no, I'm not talking about Christmas, at least not literally. WrestleMania, the biggest professional wrestling event of the year is just a few weeks away and many fans are still in speculation about the status of one of, if not, the greatest performer in WWE history, The Undertaker.

The Phenom was last seen in November last year when he teamed up with his brother Kane to take on Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Deadman is way past his prime and doesn't make as many appearances as he used to. When people think about WrestleMania, The Undertaker immediately comes to mind. After all, he is the greatest performer in the PPV's history.

He has made more appearances and won more matches than anyone else at 'Mania so will we possibly get to see The Phenom make one more appearance at this year's event? Stick with us to find out.

Here are the rumor roundups for this year's WrestleMania that you should know.

#4 Another title match is rumored to be a triple threat

It looks like both of the Women's Championships on the main roster will be defended in a triple threat match. At Fastlane, current Smackdown Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against one-half of Fire & Desire, Mandy Rose. Asuka came out with the win, but it was Sonya Deville who unintentionally cost her partner the match and the title.

Deville took on Asuka on Smackdown Live but not even she could get the win over the Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka was rumored to face Lacey Evans for the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania but according to latest reports, she could defend her title in a triple threat instead against both members of Fire & Desire.

Whether Asuka defends her title against Lacey Evans or Mandy and Deville, she should walk out of Metlife Stadium still the champion. Losing two WrestleManias in a row will definitely worsen things for her as she is already being underused on the blue brand since people are more focused on Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

