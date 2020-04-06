WrestleMania 36: 5 Dream Boneyard and Firefly Fun House Matches that WWE needs to book

The Boneyard and Firefly Fun House Match stole the show at WrestleMania 36.

Will WWE book more of these cinematic matches in the future?

The Firefly Fun House and the Boneyard Match stole the show at WrestleMania 36

Over the two nights of WrestleMania 36, WWE managed to put together one of the most memorable events of all time. And despite the show being held behind closed doors, the WWE Universe will surely remember this year's WrestleMania for a very long time.

Two of the standout matches from this year's WrestleMania 36 were the two first-time-ever matches that took place over Night 1 and Night 2 featuring The Undertaker, AJ Styles, John Cena, and Bray Wyatt.

As we witnessed on Night 1, The Undertaker brought back his 'American Badass' persona and had an all-out brawl against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match in the main event of the first night. 'Taker, who despite having the numbers against him, took down The OC all by himself and successfully defeated Styles, eventually "burying" the latter.

The following night saw the in-ring return of John Cena, as the 16-time WWE World Champion faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House Match. It was a match that was nothing short of bizarre but portrayed the many stages of both Cena and Wyatt's careers. By the end of it all, it was Wyatt who pursued revenge on the Leader of The Cenation.

With WWE presenting us cinematic genius over the two nights of WrestleMania, fans have been pretty complimentary of both the Boneyard and the Firefly Fun House match. From here on, the question remains, will we witness more of these matches in the future?

That being said, here are five dream Boneyard and Firefly Fun House Matches that WWE needs to book in the future.

#5 Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Firefly Fun House Match

'The Fiend' sets his sights on Braun Strowman

At WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman won the WWE Universal Championship when he defeated Goldberg and handed him a crushing loss. With Strowman now being in his first reign as a World Champion in WWE, it remains to be seen who steps up as the first challenger to 'The Monster Among Men'.

The interesting point, however, is the fact that Bray Wyatt himself has never vouched for his rematch clause for the Universal Championship after initially losing the title to Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

Both Strowman and Wyatt have a long history with each other, similar to what Cena had with the latter. If done right, 'The Fiend' could possibly focus on elements such as his and Strowman's time together in The Wyatt Family, if the former hopes to win back the Universal Title once again.

