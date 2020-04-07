Wrestlemania 36 Review: Night Two

Too big for one night, WrestleMania Sunday proved to be uniquely exciting as ever!

WrestleMania 36 proves that the language of pro-wrestling is evolving wildly in our current lockdown world!

Truly, too big and too good for one night

One could assume that WrestleMania 36 needs to be graded on a curve, considering how it was reconstructed on the fly due to the current worldwide pandemic. Yet, even then, and even after removing any recency bias, night one of WrestleMania 36 stands out as one of the best shows, especially in recent times.

The question remained then if night two will live up to the hype set by the Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Boneyard Match and more from night one. The pieces were all there with the second of two nights featuring four epic matches, mirroring the importance and storylines of night one. So first of all kudos to WWE for the structuring of this year's event, which was too big for one night. Perhaps the company should consider moving forward with a two night WrestleMania.

On its second night, WWE pulled off all the stops from top to bottom giving its biggest matches some much-needed respite and space. The unique blend between hard-hitting pro-wrestling and emotional performance art is what night two will be remembered for. WWE can count itself blessed for the WrestleMania 36 that was produced. Whether it be divisive, unlikable or loved (as is the case here), this show of shows will forever remain immortal maybe even from individual match to match, only time will tell.

Kick-Off: Supporting act

Warm-up

On a normal PPV day, WWE's kick-off match is responsible for getting the crowd heated, while making sure any last-minute naysayers put their money on the televised broadcast. In the current conditions, the situation is slightly different. While Natalya and Liv Morgan aptly did their job to attract new customers to the WWE Network or on PPV, the two women also managed to welcome in the viewers to the odd sight of a WrestleMania with no fans.

Much like the previous nights' kick-off show, the veteran and rising star had a simple efficient contest to get things started. Neither one went into doing too much beyond what has been seen in the past month on WWE TV. A little bit of character flash was shown with their competitive streaks, yet the in-ring action was simple.

Well aware not to try to steal the show, Morgan and Natalya came out looking like thorough professionals. The definition of a fine supporting act, to carry forward the mood of the show. Kudos to Natalya for particularly driving traffic in giving Liv Morgan a leg up as she resets into her new character.

Result: Liv Morgan cradles Natalya for the surprise win

Rating:

2 stars out of 5!

