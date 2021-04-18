WrestleMania 37: 10 Behind the scene photos you need to see

Last weekend, WWE presented its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37. The event took place at the Raymond James Stadium across two nights on April 10 and 11, 2021, and saw the return of the live crowd to a WWE show after over a year.

Emotions were running high, new champions were crowned, and history was made at WrestleMania 37. The entire wrestling world witnessed all of this on their screens, but die-hard fans are always excited to also catch glimpses of all the action backstage.

Let's take a look at 10 behind the scene photos from WrestleMania 37 and find out what was going on in the locker room at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the pay-per-view and the pictures in this article.

#10 The Messiah soaking it all in ahead of WrestleMania 37

Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 37 had multiple amazing matches across the two nights. However, one match that completely stole the show was the one between Cesaro and Seth Rollins. It was The Swiss Superman who had an impressive showing and picked up the biggest victory of his career by defeating Rollins.

The above picture shows Seth Rollins at ringside ahead of WrestleMania 37, soaking in the atmosphere before the stadium gets filled by the returning live crowd.

#9 Who all are behind these costumes?

Bad Bunnies

One of the most impressive performances on Night One of WrestleMania 37 came from the Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who teamed up with Damian Priest to take on the team of The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny also had an amazing entrance at the pay-per-view, entering the stadium on a truck.

However, The Miz and Morrison had special plans for their WrestleMania 37 entrance as well. The two mocked Bad Bunny through their entrance with the background song "Hey Hey Hop Hop". The ring was also filled with people dressed up as bunnies. The above picture shows all these bunnies posing backstage for a group photo. Maybe there is a future world champion behind one of these costumes!

