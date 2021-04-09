WrestleMania 37: 4 WWE titles that can change hands and 4 that won’t – Roman Reigns’ controversial win, 43-year-old superstar to become Grand Slam Champion?

WrestleMania 37 is finally here, and WWE has planned an action-packed pay-per-view spanning over two nights. So far, eight title matches have been confirmed for the show. The SmackDown Women's Championship match and the Universal Championship match will main event Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania, respectively.

This year, WWE decided that the pay-per-view will not feature the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Instead, the Battle Royal will take place on SmackDown this week. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will also defend their championships on the Blue brand’s go-home show before WrestleMania. Thus, those titles might not be defended at the pay-per-view.

In this article, we will predict the result of each title match at WrestleMania 37.

#1 Won’t change hands at WrestleMania 37: Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has a big point to prove at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns has several WrestleMania moments under his belt, but things will be different this time. He won’t be greeted with loud booing noise and a section of fans will root for him to retain his title at the pay-per-view. Considering his recent title defenses, it would be fair to expect that Reigns has a sly plan in place for his upcoming match.

The Tribal Chief has unapologetically bent the rules to ensure that he remains the Universal Champion. He will look to do the same in a high-stakes match at WrestleMania, where he has to defend his title against Daniel Bryan and Edge in a triple-threat match. Both his challengers are determined to walk out of the event with the Universal Championship, but Reigns won’t let it be that easy.

From using weapons to relying on Jey Uso for match-winning interference, Reigns will do anything he can to protect himself. The last time he was involved in a triple threat, The Tribal Chief didn’t enter the match until the final seconds. This time, he could also have a surprise return planned at WrestleMania. Jimmy Uso has reportedly recovered from his injury, and he is close to making a return.

While Edge and Bryan will expect Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso’s return will undoubtedly help Reigns take his opponents by surprise. He could also use his backstage influence to add a stipulation that would favor him in the match. Roman Reigns is inching closer to one of his career's biggest matches, and retaining his title at WrestleMania will be monumental for his current run as a heel.

Both Edge and Daniel Bryan will put him over during the match, which would serve as a huge motivation for the creative to book his victory. It is expected that he will reveal his final card on SmackDown’s go-home show before WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if he is trying to manipulate the match to win controversially. That result will get viewers talking, and WrestleMania's main event will have served its purpose.

