WrestleMania 37: 5 possible finishes to United States Championship match – Former champion to reclaim title after 7 years, top RAW Superstar to return and turn heel? 

At WrestleMania 37, Riddle will put his United States Championship on the line against Sheamus. The reigning champion won the title after defeating John Morrison and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against Mustafa Ali twice. A few weeks ago, Riddle crossed paths with Sheamus backstage on WWE RAW, and the latter was not amused.

The Celtic Warrior attacked Riddle, and the two superstars soon started feuding on the Red brand. Sheamus did not like it when The Original Bro began fighting back, and eventually, he decided to challenge the latter for the United States Championship.

On RAW’s go-home show before WrestleMania, Riddle pinned Ali inside the ring while Sheamus watched from ringside. Following the match, both superstars stood across from each other and had a staredown before the segment came to an end.

In this article, we will discuss five possible finishes to the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37.

#1 Sheamus reclaims the United States Championship after 7 years at WrestleMania 37 with a clean victory

Sheamus and Riddle can tear the house down at WrestleMania 37

At the upcoming WrestleMania pay-per-view, Sheamus will have a chance to reclaim the United States Championship after seven years. The Celtic Warrior has enjoyed a great run on RAW over the last couple of months. He has been incredible inside the ring and commanding on the mic, making him one of the most interesting characters on the Red brand.

He recently engaged in brutal matches with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley for five consecutive weeks. Thus, one of the hardest-working performers on RAW had a point when he asked why he isn’t considered for the main event. Although he can’t headline WrestleMania this year, Sheamus still has the chance to pick up a huge win at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Thought i was facing The Riddler... turned out to be The Joker 🤡 #WWERaw #DublinSmile pic.twitter.com/E890hSgJLo — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 30, 2021

Sheamus has great momentum on his side and he appears as a genuine threat to any title reign on RAW. His frustration with the WWE Championship picture was why he was involved in a backstage altercation with Riddle in the first place. The creative immediately started building upon their feud, which led to their title match being booked for WrestleMania.

While Riddle successfully defended his title against Mustafa Ali at the last pay-per-view, things won’t be as easy for him at WrestleMania. It would be a big mistake to underestimate Sheamus inside the squared circle. The Celtic Warrior will pour his blood and sweat into the match if it takes him one step closer to a piece of gold.

