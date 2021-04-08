WrestleMania 37: 5 things that shouldn’t happen at the PPV and 5 things that should – Big mistake with Roman Reigns, 14-time world champion stunned by supernatural duo?

We are all set for the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 37. The match card is stacked with exciting in-ring battles for the two-night event. From shocking title changes to jaw-dropping betrayals, a lot can transpire on the show. However, amidst several opportunities to explore, WWE creative also needs to navigate their way around a few booking mistakes.

In this article, we will take a look at five things that shouldn’t happen at WrestleMania 37 and five that should.

#1 Shouldn’t happen at WrestleMania 37: Roman Reigns gets a clean victory over Edge and Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns has a huge challenge ahead of him

The Universal Championship match is one of the most highly anticipated title bouts ahead of this year’s WrestleMania. Roman Reigns will put his title on the line in a triple threat match against Daniel Bryan and Edge. The stakes are high, and so are the expectations.

There’s a big possibility that Reigns will walk out of WrestleMania 37 with his Universal Championship. However, in that case, the creative must ensure that he doesn’t get a clean win over either of his challengers. It would be better for him to use an opportunistic offense or a well-planned interference to retain his championship at the pay-per-view.

Ever since he turned heel, Roman Reigns has always relied on external factors to win his title matches. Either he turns to Jey Uso for assistance or plays wicked backstage games to gain unfair advantages. There is no reason why he will choose to act differently at WrestleMania. This would help him stay true to his current persona against a heel Edge and a babyface Bryan.

As seen in the past, Reigns has almost always defended his title following a controversial finish. Unless he loses his Universal Championship at WrestleMania, the creative should protect Reigns’ signature move in the biggest matches. In case Reigns can’t retain his gold, he will most likely get a rematch soon after the pay-per-view is over.

Roman Reigns has carried the Universal Championship well on WWE SmackDown. Following his current run, he arguably deserves to win the match as much as the other two challengers. This might finally be the time when he is being cheered by fans at WrestleMania. This match can go in anyone’s favor which makes it the best option for the main event of the pay-per-view. Hopefully, it will feature several jaw-dropping moments.

