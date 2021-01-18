WrestleMania 37: 5 things WWE could be planning for the two-night event

Over the weekend, WWE announced the dates and venues for the next three WrestleManias. And much like last year, this year's edition of the Show of Shows will take place over two nights.

However, the difference between WrestleMania 36 and WrestleMania 37 will be that WWE is planning for a two-night event months in advance. This gives them enough time to come up with the perfect card for the occasion.

Last year's event had to be spread over two nights because WWE to host it at the Performance Center. This time, Raymond James Stadium will play host to WrestleMania, and there will be limited fans in attendance.

With around three months to book a two-night extravaganza, WWE will look to make WrestleMania 37 the biggest one in history. Last year's card felt hastily booked in places when spread across two nights. That likely won't happen this time around.

Here are five things WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 37, now that it is two nights.

#5 More part-timers at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 36 saw up to five part-timers in action, and we could expect something similar this year as well. Edge could be making his return from injury soon, while Brock Lesnar is likely to return for 'Mania. Meanwhile, Goldberg is back and could have his second match of the year in April.

John Cena never misses WrestleMania, so he could play a part at the show. Whether he wrestles or is simply there for a promo segment is anybody's guess. Even The Undertaker could show up, despite being retired from the ring. Beyond them, WWE could turn to a couple more names.

Triple H did not wrestle at last year's WrestleMania, but he could be back in the ring. He had a Street Fight with Randy Orton on last week's RAW, and AJ Styles mentioned him as somebody he would like to face at Raymond James Stadium. The Game will probably have a match as well.

This would leave both nights with an equal amount of star power, without even considering possible returns for Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. The two female megastars aren't full-timers anymore for different reasons and while they probably won't wrestle, an appearance from either of them isn't out of the question.