WrestleMania 38 Night 1: Preview and Predictions

WrestleMania 38 will take place over two nights on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. The two-night approach seems to be WWE's direction for the foreseeable future as it allows the company to book many matches and feature much talent without burning fans out with a seven-hour show.

The following article breaks down the card for Night 1 on Saturday, April 2, previewing and offering predictions for each match. Seven matches will feature at WrestleMania 38, in addition to one notable segment.

As usual, fans will have different opinions about the outcome of these matches, and this article will provide a small glimpse into what to expect this weekend:

1. WrestleMania will feature the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Not billed as a match but as a talk show segment where Stone Cold Steve Austin will be a guest on The KO Show. Their feud has been building for weeks after Owens bad-mouthed the state of Texas and mimicked Stone Cold on RAW.

Austin is a crowd favorite, especially in his hometown. Given this segment's hype, fans can expect it to become more than the typical Stone Cold Stunner and Beer Bash.

While Austin's actual wrestling days are behind him, nothing prevents a good old-fashioned street fight. The Texas Rattlesnake will probably stand tall after the encounter. The creative team will hopefully find a way for Owens to come out strong as he could be one of their main players for years to come.

Prediction: The Kevin Owens Show turns into a Street Fight with Steve Austin defeating Kevin Owens.

2. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey earned a shot at Charlotte Flair's title by winning the 2022 Women's Rumble Match.

When Ronda Rousey returned to win the 2022 Women's Rumble in January, fans assumed she'd challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at 'Mania.

However, WWE decided to have Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title. The two also have history, so WWE decided to go back to this feud for this year's event.

After being away from the ring for nearly three years, it'll be interesting to see how Rousey performs. Expect Ronda Rousey to win.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey will win the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.

3. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch first defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair has had the best build. Fans were concerned about Belair's future when she was beaten in 26 seconds by Lynch at SummerSlam 2021. While they've already had a few rematches, including one at Extreme Rules in September and one at RAW in November, fans haven't gotten the big payoff with Belair getting her revenge.

Thus, this bout has a big match feel. Over the last several weeks, the altercations and promos have built up the rivalry nicely. Expect Belair to win and move on to resume her feud with Bayley, who might return after WrestleMania 38.

Prediction: Bianca Belair will win the RAW Women's Championship.

4. Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

The Mysterios Team Up at WrestleMania!

What would a WrestleMania be without celebrity involvement? Last year, fans were headed towards a father vs. son showdown between the Mysterios but will have to wait longer.

It won't be the featured attraction on the show, but it should be entertaining, with Logan Paul finally getting his comeuppance.

Prediction: Rey and Dominik Mysterio will defeat the Miz and Logan Paul.

5. Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre Seeks Revenge at WrestleMania!

Drew McIntyre was in the title match at WrestleMania for the last two years. While this match may seem like a letdown, both the performers are talented, and it could be the sleeper match of the night.

It should be the end of this feud, and hopefully, two things will happen. First, WWE will find a way to position McIntyre in more meaningful matches. Second, while fans shouldn't expect an end to the Happy Corbin gimmick, it looks like WWE is getting ready to turn Madcap Moss babyface. Despite his current gimmick, he's talented and, with the right booking and character, has the potential to be a breakout star.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre will defeat Happy Corbin.

6. The Usos vs. Nakamura and Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship will be on the line!

The tag team division needs a boost. The Usos will carry this to a decent match as Boogs still has a way to go in the ring, and Nakamura is still trying to get to the level he was in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Prediction: The Usos will retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

7. The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Tag Team Action at WrestleMania!

Fans shouldn't be surprised if this match is on the kickoff show. New Day has always been a crowd-pleaser, and it's good to know WWE didn't move Ridge Holland off the card after injuring Big E several weeks ago. On a side note, WWE will hopefully move on from the "Butch" gimmick and switch him back to Pete Dunne soon.

Prediction: Sheamus and Ridge Holland will defeat the New Day.

8. Who will Seth Rollins Face?

Rumors are swirling around who will meet Seth Rollins at WrestleMania!

The first night of matches rounds out with Seth Rollins meeting a mystery opponent. While WWE is known to swerve fans and has been teasing an appearance by Shane McMahon, all signs point to Cody Rhodes making his return.

Rhodes is in a much better position now than when he left WWE in 2016. Coming back after creating a rival promotion in All Elite Wrestling makes this match more intriguing.

Like Kevin Owens, Rollins would likely lose. He's one of their top guys and will need to be re-established quickly as a top-tier talent.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes will return to defeat Seth Rollins.

