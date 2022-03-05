Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is far from being 'The Biggest WrestleMania Match in WWE History'

If any company in the world is known for hyping its events to a ridiculous degree, it's got to be WWE. One of their trademarks over the years has been to portray everything they do as a larger-than-life opportunity to have your fancy tickled like it's never been tickled before.

It's a big part of the WWE playbook, and they execute it well. Especially when it comes to their own Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment... WrestleMania.

It's been called 'The Show of Shows' and the most important date on the wrestling calendar. And rightfully so. Whether you're a fan of WWE's product or not, one must give the devil his due. Vince McMahon has turned this yearly event into a strange and wonderful little holiday of sorts.

This year will be no exception, as we are about to witness an epic battle to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

The perennial struggle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will rage on in Dallas as they face off for what may be their biggest clash ever. The stakes will be high, and it's definitely a bout that will change the course of the company's history.

In the end, one man will walk out as the undisputed standard-bearer of the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world.

WWE promises you that THIS will be the biggest match in 'Mania history, as is their custom. But it won't be.

It will be great. It will be groundbreaking. But it will most likely fall short of the legacy it hopes to top. When stacked against the most momentous matches in WrestleMania history, the word 'greatest' feels like it's being sullied a bit.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is certainly worthy of headlining this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'. But the biggest WrestleMania match in history? That's a lot to live up to, title unification or no.

Firstly, we have seen The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief square off several times before. In fact, this will be the fifth singles match between the two with the Universal Championship on the line. That does take a bit of luster off the whole affair.

On top of that? When you line this match up against some of the all-time greats like Hulk Hogan taking on Andre the Giant, or Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair, it just doesn't measure up.

Will this match get the crowd reaction that The Rock and Hogan did at WrestleMania X-8? Will its legacy reach the heights of The Mega Powers exploding at WrestleMania V?

Probably not. And that's by no fault of the performers involved. It's merely that the shoes they are being asked to fill are impossibly large.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will be the biggest bout of this year's biggest event. No doubt about it.

But it will never be immortalized as the greatest or most important match in WrestleMania history. That spot has been filled a few times already, and no one is moving over for this one. No matter how much WWE tries to hype it.

Who do you think will win the title unification match at WrestleMania? Will it be Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

