We are mere hours away from the commencement of WWE WrestleMania 39, and the WWE Universe is excited to get "sports entertained."

The Grandest Stage of Them All will take place at the SoFi Stadium in California this year, with the theme of the show revolving around Hollywood. As has been the trend over the last few years, WrestleMania 39 will also take place across two nights.

As already announced, Night One will kick off with the United States Championship match as Austin Theory puts his title on the line against the legendary John Cena. The main event hasn't been officially announced, but reports have suggested that it will be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens.

* Potential Spoilers Ahead *

Last-minute betting odds have suggested that multiple titles could be changing hands on Night One. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio is the favorite to defeat his father Rey Mysterio, and Logan Paul could lose his match to Seth Rollins.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The belief is that WWE will finalize the main event during the morning production meeting.



- per Those within WWE believe that The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn - Tag Team Championship Match will officially be made the main event for Night 1 of #WrestleMania The belief is that WWE will finalize the main event during the morning production meeting.- per @FightfulSelect Those within WWE believe that The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn - Tag Team Championship Match will officially be made the main event for Night 1 of #WrestleMania.The belief is that WWE will finalize the main event during the morning production meeting.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/yNVqSw9hPo

Full last-minute betting odds for Night One of WrestleMania 39

Here are the full last-minute betting odds (via Unibet) for Night One of WrestleMania 39. Please note that betting odds could be the leading indicator of the potential results of the match but do not guarantee the outcome.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos (+480) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (-1000)

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (+330) vs. Rhea Ripley (-560)

United States Champion Austin Theory (-335) vs. John Cena (+220)

Seth Rollins (-200) vs. Logan Paul (+140)

Rey Mysterio (+155) vs. Dominik Mysterio (-225)

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus (-200) vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai) (+140)

Street Profits (-118) vs. Braun Strowamn & Ricochet (+200) vs. Viking Raiders (+200) vs. Alpha Academy (+700)

WWE has already unveiled the stage for WrestleMania 39, and many are already calling it one of the best stages in the 39-year history of this mega-event.

How excited are you about the show? Comment down and let us know your predictions for Night One. Can we witness a surprise return/appearance tonight?

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : Do you want to see John Cena have another run as the United States Champion? Yes No 0 votes