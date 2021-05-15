WrestleMania Backlash: 5 possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

This Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, Bianca Belair meets Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The bout marks Belair's first title defense, having won the gold from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 last month.

Belair and Bayley are no strangers to one another. The pair feuded prior to this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, even squaring off in a memorable obstacle course challenge on SmackDown.

However, there are more than bragging rights on the line at WrestleMania Backlash. Belair wants to build on her historic victory in the main event of WrestleMania by retaining her gold, while Bayley craves a third run as champion of the Blue Brand.

One of these superstars will leave WrestleMania Backlash disappointed, but how might the clash between Belair and Bayley end? Here are five possible finishes for their match at the pay-per-view.

#5 Bayley becomes SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash

She may be entering WrestleMania Backlash as a challenger, but Bayley is the most successful SmackDown Women's Champion of all time.

The Role Model has had two reigns with the title, lasting a combined 520 days. Her most recent run was a record-breaking one too - clocking in at a staggering 380 days. Based on this achievement alone, Bayley should never be counted out of the championship picture.

Belair is early in her first reign as champion. If Bayley was to cheat to screw her out of the gold then WWE could tell the story of a wronged Belair chasing Bayley for redemption.

It would be a controversial call, but Bayley is the perfect character to pull off an angle like this. As the new heel champion rubbing her victory in the face of Belair, Bayley would be in her element.

Bayley was so strong in this kind of role during her previous run as champion that it would be no surprise to see WWE put her in a similar position again. As long as Belair is properly protected - with it being clear Bayley has cheated her out of the title she worked so hard for - then a defeat doesn't need to harm the EST of WWE too badly.

