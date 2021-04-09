WrestleMania win/loss records for every competitor on Night One of this year's card

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner, and like last year's event, it will take place over two nights. On Night One, three titles are on the line, including the SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Championship.

Night One will open with singer Bebe Rexha, but there will be no pre-show. The SmackDown Tag Team Championship match and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on SmackDown this Friday.

This year's event will be the first WWE pay-per-view with fans present in over a year. The last WWE show with fans in attendance was Elimination Chamber 2020 that was headlined by the Women's Chamber Match.

Here's a look at the WrestleMania win and loss records for every competitor on Night One of the card.

Win/Loss record of competitors in the WrestleMania 37 Tag Team Turmoil match

In the WrestleMania 37 Tag Team Turmoil match, the women will battle it out for a title opportunity against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on Night Two of the event. So far, four teams have been announced for this match, with eight women involved in total.

Lana, who pairs up with Naomi, has no wins at WrestleMania. She competed in two women's battle royal matches at WrestleMania 34 and 35 and lost both. At WrestleMania 32, she was part of Team B.A.D and Blonde, who were defeated on the kick-off show. Her tag team partner Naomi has been in five WrestleMania matches. She has had three losses and two wins, including winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Advertisement

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose haven't fared well in WrestleMania showings either. Dana Brooke lost both her matches and the same stands for Mandy Rose. Similarly, Ruby Riott has a record of two losses and no wins. However, her tag team partner Liv Morgan has one win under her belt and two losses.

Of all the women in this match, Natalya has appeared in the Show of Shows the most. Out of her six appearances, Natalya has five WrestleMania losses and one win from the WrestleMania 32 kick-off show. Tamina has lost all four of her matches so far.

1 / 5 NEXT