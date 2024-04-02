WrestleMania XL card: What is the reported match order for both Night 1 and Night 2? Surprising openers on either show

WWE WrestleMania XL's two-night affair is stacked with top stars, exciting matches, and promising moments. Due to a loaded card, some major stars won't be able to close The Grandest Stage of Them All but will set the standard by opening the show.

This year's WrestleMania XL will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, and currently has 13 matches announced, seven on Night One and six on Night Two. Interestingly, both nights will open with a title match.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship will open The Show of Shows on Saturday. The Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Title will follow the Mami vs. The Man encounter.

The third match on Saturday will feature The Great Latino War, as Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee will lock horns with Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. The tag-team match will be followed by the battle of the twins, with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso squaring off on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Following a showdown between the twins, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill will look to settle matters against Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team affair. The final two matches of Night 1 will see Gunther defend his Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn before The Rock and Roman Reigns combine to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team encounter.

The second night of WrestleMania XL will reportedly open with the World Heavyweight Title clash between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. The Pride and The Final Testament will lock horns in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

The third match of Night 2 will see LA Knight and AJ Styles settle their differences in a singles match. The United States Championship will also be defended at The Showcase of the Immortals. Reigning champion Logan Paul will defend his title in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

The penultimate match of WrestleMania XL will see WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY defend her gold against former Damage CTRL leader Bayley. The headlining act of The Show of Shows will be Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

What happened to the final WWE RAW episode before WrestleMania XL?

WWE RAW was an exciting go-home show for WrestleMania

Unsurprisingly, the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania XL proved to be an exciting affair.

After The Bloodline opened the show with The Rock insulting Cody Rhodes and his fans and Seth Rollins challenging Solo Sikoa in the main event, it was followed by chaos and destruction at the end of the episode.

Just as The Visionary was about to defeat The Enforcer, Jimmy Uso interfered and helped his brother, before Jey Uso came out to even the odds. The Final Boss later came out and attacked Jey before setting his sights on Rollins. However, Cody Rhodes emerged to help Seth, but so did Roman Reigns for his cousin. In the end, it was The Bloodline who stood tall.

Which mainstream celebrity will be at WrestleMania XL?

Due to the popularity WWE has garnered in recent years, it's unsurprising to see major celebrities feature on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last night on RAW, it was announced that Lil Wayne would attend this year's WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what else WWE has planned for this year's Show of Shows.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will retain his title against Cody Rhodes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion