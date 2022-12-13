Wrestler demanding opportunity, former tag team champion - 5 main roster WWE Superstars who could follow The New Day to championship gold in NXT

WWE NXT fans were in for a treat at the Deadline event. Main roster superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were in action as they battled NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly in an excellent match.

A great match with the stars was exciting enough, but the fans were fortunate to witness a major title change. New Day captured the NXT Tag Team Titles in Florida and looks to be part of the brand for at least the short term.

While the move benefits NXT, it also helps The New Day. It further secures the duo's legacy and gives them new stories and opponents, something they needed after being together for so long on RAW and SmackDown.

Now that The New Day won tag team gold on NXT, many fans wonder who could be next. Main roster stars have appeared on the show in the past, but it's rare for them to win gold. It has worked wonders for Mandy Rose, and fans are excited about Kingston and Wood.

Below are five main roster WWE Superstars who could follow The New Day to championship gold in NXT.

#5. Mustafa Ali needs wins and a sustained push

Mustafa Ali is a near-20-year veteran of the mat. He wrestled on the independent wrestling scene for many years before joining WWE, following an impressive showing in the Cruiserweight Classic. Ali was an alternate for the tournament but ended up being involved when one wrestler wasn't used for the show.

Ali's time with WWE has been up and down. He had a regular push on 205 Live but never captured the Cruiserweight Championship. He's had brief pushes on RAW & SmackDown, but nothing is truly substantial.

The Disruptor could benefit from a run on NXT. Be it the North American Championship or the NXT Title, a win for Ali could help solidify his character as a threat before reintroducing him to the main roster as a legitimate contender.

#4. Sonya Deville fit in well when she briefly appeared earlier this year

Sonya Deville has been wrestling since 2015. She was part of the sixth season of Tough Enough and was offered a contract despite not winning the competition. Sonya then reported to the Performance Center and eventually NXT.

While she's been a member of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT over the past seven years or so, she's yet to win a title. She's even recently spoken out on social media about wanting to wrestle, seemingly asking for more opportunities.

A run on NXT could be big for Sonya. Fans have already witnessed what a sustained push in developmental has done for her best friend Mandy Rose's career. The same could happen for Deville. Earlier this year, she was also briefly on NXT and felt like a natural fit for the brand.

#3. Chad Gable could use a reboot

Chad Gable began wrestling in 2014 and eventually became a Triple Crown Tag Team Champion during his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment, winning gold with three partners.

The Alpha Academy star has won plenty of tag team gold in WWE, but he's yet to break out to the next level. While Chad Gable has an abundance of charisma, his schtick may grow repetitive. The "thank you" and "shoosh" phrases are fun, but the Olympian almost always loses and often looks like a dork while doing so.

A move to NXT to show a more serious and competitive edge could be what Gable needs to succeed. A bout between him and Wes Lee could be show-stealing. Chad winning the North American Championship could be a real future scenario.

#2. Dana Brooke wants an opportunity

Sonya Deville isn't the only wrestler looking for opportunities. Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has been outspoken about wanting to prove herself.

Dana Brooke is a product of the WWE Performance Center, where she trained and primed herself to appear on NXT. She was called up to the main roster in 2016, where she's remained ever since.

The Total Diva has been on the main roster for over six years, but she has spent most of that time without gold. The only title she's won in WWE is the 24/7 Championship, which Brooke held 15 times before it was retired.

A move to NXT to win the women's championship or tag team gold could give Dana the opportunity she's looking for.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura isn't doing much on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura is a 20-year veteran of pro wrestling. He was successful in Japan before joining WWE in 2016. He dominated NXT for over a year and joined the main roster after WrestleMania in 2017.

The King of Strong Style has been quite successful in WWE. While he's never won a world title on the main roster, he has won the Intercontinental Championship and United States Title twice each. Nakamura has also won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the NXT Championship, the latter of which he's held on two occasions.

A talent like Nakamura should have a more prominent role on television. A perfect way to gain momentum for him could be to go to NXT and dethrone Bron Breakker. The King of Strong Style back on NXT could make for great television.

