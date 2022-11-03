Wrestling legend believes Triple H and Stephanie McMahon might have been behind Vince McMahon's controversial WWE exit

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently disclosed that he believes Triple H and Stephanie McMahon might have played a role in Vince McMahon's controversial exit from WWE.

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal broke a story about Vince McMahon allegedly paying "hush money" to former female WWE employees. WWE's Board of Directors then launched an investigation while Vince stepped away from his position as Chairman. The 77-year-old later announced his retirement from the company in July.

Following Vince's retirement, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, assumed the positions of Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Stephanie's husband, Triple H, also took over the creative process, becoming the new Chief Content Officer.

Speaking about Vince McMahon's controversial exit from WWE on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling legend revealed that he believes Nick Khan was the one who leaked the story under orders from the Board of Directors.

"Nick Khan. I think that's why he was sent there. [...] They can't prove it. I think he was sent there because they were expecting, this is what you use in world politics, a regime change. That's what he was actually sent in there and they started to cut all this talent and cutting the talent. [...] Nick Khan did it. He and his people did it. [...] [Who is they?] The board," Mantell said. [From 58:00 to 59:19]

Mantell claimed that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H might have also had a hand in what happened to Vince.

"And you can't forget family members. You can't forget Triple H and Stephanie, which I would kind of push off for a while but they knew the story and they heard Stephanie took a leave of absence three weeks or four weeks before all this happened so she could just get away from everything so they couldn't tie her to nothing. Of course I'm just spitballing now," the veteran added. [From 00:59:35 to 1:00:00]

WWE recently completed its internal investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct

During the recent Q3 earnings call, WWE announced the completion of its investigation into former CEO Vince McMahon. The company also disbanded the Special Committee.

In its third-quarter earnings report, the Stamford-based company disclosed that management is currently working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation:

"The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation."

