WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer: Which major match has been added to the game?

A new WWE 2K23 gameplay trailer recently dropped and the excitement from fans doubled after it teased one of its new additions featuring one of the most talked-about matches of last year.

Before January ended, it was announced that this year's WWE 2K game will have John Cena as its cover star for the second time, the first time being in 2015. The star-studded video featured the likes of Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Triple H alongside the 16-time World Champion.

It wasn't long ago when it was revealed that the showcase for the game would feature matches where John Cena was unable to win. However, another exciting bout was also added to the game.

In the latest WWE 2K23 gameplay trailer, fans witnessed the newly added WarGames match feature. Not only that, but it also showcased The Bloodline's Survivor Series match against The Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens last year.

Pre-Order It's time for you to elevate your game to the next level. Step into the ring and come out #EVENSTRONGER Pre-Order #WWE2K23 now so you can challenge John Cena on 3/17! wwe.2k.com/2k23/buy

Three editions are available for the game, Deluxe, Icon, and Standard. The game will be released on March 17, but those who purchased the Deluxe and Icon Edition will be able to play the game 3 days earlier.

WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer: Which John Cena matches will be at the showcase?

The showcase for this year's game is certainly unique. Instead of players portraying The Cenation Leader, they will instead play his rival as they try to defeat John once again.

It was announced that there will be 14 matches for the WWE 2K23 showcase, but only six have been confirmed so far. These matches include John Cena's debut match against Kurt Angle in 2002, Cena's match against Rob Van Dam on ECW One Night Stand, and John Cena versus Batista's match on SummerSlam 2008.

Two of John's WrestleMania matches were also confirmed. His match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during 'Mania 28 will also be included and Cena versus The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.

The latest match in the showcase was John's SummerSlam 2021 match against Roman Reigns, wherein the former failed to capture the WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief.

Although these matches featured John Cena's defeat, it was certainly an important part of his 20-year career in the wrestling business. Players will certainly have an exciting time facing the Peacemaker actor.

For now, it looks like the recent WWE 2K23 gameplay trailer was only met with higher expectations for the players.

