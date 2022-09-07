4  potential main event matches for  WWE Extreme Rules 2022

With WWE Clash at the Castle in the history books, it is time to move on to the next premium live event on the calendar - Extreme Rules. The pay-per-view will emanate from the home of Hardcore Wrestling in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on October 8.

Given that Roman Reigns is not expected to compete at Extreme Rules, there is considerable doubt over the show's main event.

On that note, we have predicted 4 potential main event matches for the 14th edition of WWE Extreme Rules.

#4 Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in an Extreme Rules Match.

Drew McIntyre was unsuccessful in claiming the Undisputed World Championships from The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle. With The Head of the Table out of the picture for a while, McIntyre could shift his focus to another Superstar who seems hell-bent on tormenting him - Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross re-emerged in early August to viciously attack The Scottish Warrior and send a message to the entire locker room. In the weeks that followed, the former NXT Champion would go on to deliver some ominous promos, berating and teasing McIntyre. The two men have also gone back-and-forth on Twitter, with the former WWE Champion taking shots at Kross' gimmick.

Furthermore, a report from Xero News suggests that the two former NXT stars could be on a collision course for Extreme Rules. Given that the premium live event is a thematic pay-per-view with hardcore stipulations, it makes sense to book McIntyre vs. Kross in an Extreme Rules main event match.

#3 Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Last Man Standing Match.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's feud is the most personal program on WWE television. The disdain these two individuals have for each other is palpable, and their rivalry could be nominated for program of the year.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Riddle's emotions got in the way, and Rollins emerged victorious following two consecutive stomps. After the show, The Original Bro wanted a rematch, but The Visionary casually laughed it off, claiming to have moved on to bigger and better things. However, the tease on RAW almost confirmed that fans would be getting Rollins vs. Riddle II at Extreme Rules.

If they face each other this time, it should be the main event. Also, adding a hardcore stipulation like a "Last Man Standing Match" would allow Riddle and Rollins to tear each other apart and release all of their pent-up emotions.

#2 The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Ladder Match for The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Sami Zayn may be an extended member of The Bloodline, but Jey Uso is doubtful of The Master Strategist's true loyalties. With Solo Sikoa now a new member of The Bloodline, Zayn's days as The Honorary Uce are numbered. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion may have become a liability to The Usos, and they may inevitably take him out sooner rather than later.

Who will Zayn turn to for revenge when this happens? The obvious answer is his former best friend and tag-team partner, Kevin Owens, who also has issues with The Bloodline. KO and Sami are the perfect men to dethrone The Usos and lead the tag-team division into a new era, given the staleness in the division lately.

#1 Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c) in an "I Quit" Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The baddest superstar in the women's division is Ronda Rousey, and the fastest rising star is Liv Morgan, who has some unfinished business with each other.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet controversially lost her rematch with Morgan at SummerSlam, following which Rousey went berserk and got herself suspended. The former RAW Women's Champion will return soon but has been preoccupied with Adam Pearce and his security team. Pearce has taken issue with her rowdy behavior.

Morgan vs. Rousey is inevitable. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion recently came off a successful title defense against a dominant Shayna Bazler at Clash at the Castle. Another showdown with Rousey should be booked for Extreme Rules' main event rather than for the Saudi Arabia special.

The "I Quit" stipulation would allow a definitive winner to emerge. Although this would probably mark the end of Morgan's fairy-tale run, WWE plans to make Rousey a star on the level of Brock Lesnar. A convincing victory over the SmackDown Women's Champion could help establish that.

