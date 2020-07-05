5 Career-defining wins that could be on the horizon in WWE

Believe it or not, these five career defining moments could be on the horizon for WWE!

Will any of career defining moments come to fruition in WWE?

Will Bray Wyatt pass the torch to Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules?

Career defining moments are something uniquely special to watch in WWE and while someone has to eventually lose, a victory could set your favorite Superstar up for great things in the future. In fact, you're basically watching a moment that could end up going down in WWE history.

Of course, not every moment ends up being successful, especially since the WWE Universe is the ultimate judge, it's still something that is capable of fundamentally changing the landscape of the company and giving a lucky Superstar a launch towards the stars.

With that being said and WWE hinting at a lot of great career-defining victories in the future, here are five that we could see in the coming months. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what passing of the torch moment you want to see.

#5. Matt Riddle versus AJ Styles

Will Matt Riddle get his crowning moment in WWE?

Matt Riddle made a huge statement during his Friday Night SmackDown debut when he defeated AJ Styles, but one has to wonder what exactly is next for The Original Bro? Interestingly enough, WWE seems to have him penciled in for a feud with King Corbin, but what if they ditched that and went with Styles instead?

While some might think Riddle needs to prove himself a bit more before that, he is arguably one of the best in ring talents on SmackDown and can seriously elevate The Intercontinental Title. Furthermore, it would be a promising sign to fans to see a NXT Superstar being treated so well early on in their debut.

In the end, there's just something about Riddle that makes fans want to watch him and that's exactly what the Intercontinental title picture needs right now. Also, Styles versus Riddle would most likely result in a great series of matches for the Blue brand, which is even more of a reason they should go this route.

