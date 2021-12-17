5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: The Beast Incarnate hugged RAW star after segment, Update on WWE Day 1

Welcome to our weekly Brock Lesnar roundup, where we will take a look at the most recent news stories and rumors on the eight-time WWE world champion. The Beast Incarnate has had an eventful few weeks since his return from suspension, as he gears towards a rematch against Roman Reigns at Day 1.

The Universal Title bout has affected the New Year's Day show positively, while the build to it has been sublime. Lesnar was on fire during SmackDown, attacking Sami Zayn and confronting Adam Pearce.

He was subject to high praise from an AEW star as a result. We also have the backstage story of one of the funniest segments that Brock Lesnar was ever involved in.

There is never a week when people don't speak about Lesnar, especially when he is a main feature on WWE TV. With that being said, here are five recent news and rumors about The Beast Incarnate.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns has improved ticket sales for WWE Day 1

The announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for Day 1 has turned the pay-per-view into a can't miss affair. It adds more star power to an already exciting card, which features Big E defending the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

This notion is being reflected by an increase in demand, with Wrestling Observer reporting an improvement in ticket sales for the New Year's Day show since Reigns and Lesnar were confirmed. According to WrestleTix, over 83% of the available tickets for the pay-per-view were sold as of last week.

However, the event is still unlikely to completely sell out.

#4 Adam Pearce reacts to Brock Lesnar naming the moose he killed after him

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Brock Lesnar have an entertaining conversation with Adam Pearce, the man who suspended him. The Beast Incarnate told him about a 2,000-pound moose he killed and ate during his time off, describing the process in grave detail.

Lesnar named the moose after the WWE official. Pearce has since responded to this gesture on Twitter, taking it in the best way possible and accepting the "honor of the moose."

"A touching tribute, no doubt. I’m elated to know that Brock embraced his discipline and is grateful for the blessings it afforded him in the end. A plentiful bounty, sustenance, and time to reflect on transgressions. A changed man, he is. I fully accept the honor of the moose," Adam Pearce tweeted.

It remains to be seen whether Brock Lesnar will dish out further physical punishment to Adam Pearce, having already F5'ed him on the night he got suspended.

