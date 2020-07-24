The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching impacts on WWE. One of the most profound impacts has to be the uncertain, fluid and volatile creative atmosphere backstage. Paul Heyman was removed from his role as Creative Head of Monday Night RAW not so long ago and Bruce Prichard took over his role while continuing his creative role on SmackDown. Heyman was let go as he continually clashed with Vince McMahon and was too focused on pushing young, unestablished stars like Drew McIntyre, Shayna Bazler and Aleister Black amid plummeting ratings and uncertain times.

Long-term plans have been severely affected, owing to the uncertain environment in WWE. Vince McMahon has changed plans abruptly and has re-written shows mere hours before they were broadcasted, without giving much thought to future plans. SummerSlam is just a little over a month away and WWE hasn't even begun building towards the mega-event's biggest storylines.

As a consequence of changing plans and an uncertain environment, countless stars have been treading water, lacking perspective and creative direction. With a narrow, short-term approach, WWE is failing to provide engaging story-lines for its brightest athletes.

This slideshow will look at five stars who are treading water.

Note: Tag teams will be considered as a single-unit independent of the individual stars that constitute them.

5. Shorty G

Shorty G is an overlooked high-calibre star.

Shorty G is a phenomenal in-ring worker, his technical soundness is second to none. He reminds us of a younger version of the Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. However, he has consistently been overlooked by WWE management despite his undeniable talent.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion hasn't been seen in over a month on WWE's Blue Brand. He most recently defeated Mojo Rawley on the June 19 edition of SmackDown. It's not that he isn't getting any wins, it's just that those victories never lead up to anything significant. For example, Shorty G has been belittled by the likes of Rawley repeatedly, but aside from one-off matches, it hasn't done the underdog any favors.

There is no shortage of potential in Shorty G. He exudes intensity, confidence, skill and passion. Hence, he deserves much more than what he is currently receiving.