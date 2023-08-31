From AEW to WWE, free agency is a highly anticipated event for pro wrestling fans. The 2024 crop of free agents will be one of the biggest classes, sporting many big names and former champions.

Among those names would have been Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page, but they all signed new deals to stay with AEW. The likes of Tama Tonga, Mercedes Mone, and Jordynne Grace, however, are already on the open market.

Big names like Drew McIntyre, Deonna Purrazzo, and MJF will become free agents in January 2024. Where will they sign? Here are predictions for where several big-name wrestling free agents will land next year.

#5. Will Matt Riddle remain with WWE?

Matt Riddle has had an up-and-down 2023

It seems like only yesterday when Matt Riddle was a Broserweight alongside Pete Dunne in NXT. Since joining the main roster, he's won the United States Championship and the RAW Tag Team titles.

The Original Bro brings a unique character to the screen, so he has value to any promotion in wrestling. He can show his personality in WWE and could do so in IMPACT.

He'd get lost in the shuffle in AEW but would fit in with the strong style of New Japan. In the end, though, he stays home.

Prediction: Matt Riddle re-signs with WWE

#4. Will Ospreay could be leaving New Japan in early 2024

Will Ospreay has been one of the top gaijin talents in New Japan Pro-Wrestling for more than five years. He leads the United Empire stable with its members even appearing in AEW. Aussie Open are former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champs, losing the titles to MJF and Adam Cole at All In.

The Aerial Assassin defeated Chris Jericho at the same event. In the build to their match, Ospreay alluded to his pending free agency during the contract signing for All In.

While WWE would love to sign someone like Ospreay, his appearances in AEW likely portend his future.

Prediction: Will Ospreay joins All Elite Wrestling

#3. Deonna Purrazzo is one of the greatest Knockouts in IMPACT Wrestling history

Deonna Purrazzo will be a coveted free agent at the start of 2024

The Virtuosa is a multi-time Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling. She's also made brief appearances for both WWE and AEW in the past. Her husband, Steve Maclin, was also a member of NXT.

After relinquishing her title to Trinity, Purrazzo has nothing left to prove in IMPACT. She's likely heading to a new promotion, but the question is - which one?

Purrazzo might have a sour taste in her mouth from her brief time in WWE. Despite that, her best friend, Chelsea Green, returned to the company. The Virtuosa would fit well in either promotion.

Prediction: Purrazzo signs with AEW

#2. Could Drew McIntyre be looking elsewhere in 2024?

Drew McIntyre would be a main event star in any promotion

McIntyre's future with WWE is truly in doubt. If reports are true, he was at an impasse with the company following WrestleMania 39. He lost to Gunther in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship and fell to The Ring General once again at SummerSlam.

He did leave WWE once before but returned as a bigger star. During his second stint, The Scottish Warrior won the WWE Championship, a Royal Rumble, and the RAW Tag Team titles.

SmackDown needs several main-event stars who can take over once Roman Reigns finally drops his titles. The situation has hurt the upper card as challengers have come and gone. If he's unhappy, McIntyre will likely be wrestling elsewhere in 2024.

Prediction: McIntyre makes the jump to AEW

#1. MJF's free agency isn't a secret to anyone

MJF hasn't shied away from mentioning his free-agent status in 2024. He has said it multiple times in promos, but it could just be to tease everyone with the "Bidding War of 2024."

It's a great case of using reality to blur the lines in an angle, but it's not something he would get away with in WWE. Would he have the same creative freedoms he's enjoyed in AEW?

A huge sign of his potential plans could be how long he holds the World Championship. If he still has it as the calendar changes, he's staying put. If he drops it, then anything is possible. Few stars are better at playing the crowd than MJF.

Prediction: MJF stays with AEW