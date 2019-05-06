WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho posts incredible photo from 1991, shows off weird gimmick

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently posted a throwback photo of himself on his official Instagram handle.

The photo shows a young Jericho sporting a hairstyle similar to the one his idol Shawn Michaels had during his stint as a part of The Rockers.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho came into the WWE during the peak of the Attitude Era. Not pleased with how WCW was booking him, he made his way to Vince McMahon's promotion, and went on to become one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history.

'The Lionheart' is best known for winning the WWE Undisputed Title by defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night.

Jericho is on top of the world at the moment. He signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, and dubbed it as "the best deal of his life". He also stated that he is banned from WWE after signing with AEW.

The heart of the matter

Jericho recently posted an incredibly rare throwback photo of himself from way back in 1991. The picture shows him boasting the signature hairstyle that a number of Superstars donned at the time, including WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

According to the caption accompanying the post, the photo is from a WFWA TV show from 1991, when Jericho was in his rookie year. Interestingly, Jericho stated in the post that he used to cut his promos in a southern accent during the time, which didn't help him one bit.

What's next?

Chris Jericho recently appeared at an indie show and got into a fight with fellow AEW Superstar Kenny Omega, leading to a huge brawl between the two. They are set to face off at the upcoming AEW show, "Double or Nothing" on May 19th.

