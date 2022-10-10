WWE Attitude Era legend returns, gigantic babyface turn - 5 stars who can align with Edge and Beth Phoenix against The Judgment Day

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 did not end well for Edge. The Hall of Famer had a game plan to batter Finn Balor, make the Irish superstar quit, and finally put his rivalry with his former faction behind him.

Unfortunately, the plan went much differently than The Rated-R Superstar had hoped. While he and Balor did batter each other all over the building at Extreme Rules, the match broke out into chaos when The Judgment Day members interfered. Rey Mysterio came out to aid Edge, only to be beaten down by his son, Dominik.

That's when Edge's wife and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appeared. She helped the legendary star fight off the faction but ultimately suffered brass knuckles to the head for her trouble. When Rhea Ripley threatened to hit Beth with a con-chair-to, Edge quit, giving Balor the victory.

Unfortunately, for Edge and Beth, the sinister Rhea smashed the chair against Beth's head anyway. Both the numbers' advantage and the deceitful tactics from The Judgment Day led to the group standing tall. Clearly, the two Hall of Famers need more help to stand against the devious foursome.

Below are five stars who can align with Edge and Beth Phoenix against The Judgment Day.

#5. AJ Styles already has issues with The Judgment Day

AJ Styles has been a professional wrestler for nearly twenty-five years. He first broke into the business in 1998. He briefly competed for World Championship Wrestling and later made his name in TNA Wrestling. Styles also successfully competed for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Phenomenal One signed with WWE in 2016 and immediately found success on the main roster. AJ Styles is a two-time WWE Champion, but he's also held both the Intercontinental Championship and the RAW Tag Team Titles. Perhaps most impressively, Styles is a three-time WWE United States Champion.

The former WWE Champion has been embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day since WrestleMania 38. Both Finn Balor and Styles tried to stop the faction following the Show of Shows, but were unsuccessful.

Balor joined the stable after the Hell in a Cell event and kicked former leader Edge out of the group, and The Judgment Day has been unstoppable ever since.

Over the past few weeks, The Prince attempted to recruit Styles to the faction, but AJ declined. Balor, Priest, and Ripley have since played mind games with Styles. While he and Edge had a fierce rivalry earlier this year, former foes uniting to take down a greater threat could be fun storytelling.

#4. Dolph Ziggler is another established veteran who could help

Dolph Ziggler standing up to Judgment Day

Dolph Ziggler began his professional wrestling debut in 2004 after becoming one of the best amateur wrestlers in the history of Kent State University. He had several short-lived roles in WWE early in his career, including the role of Nicky, the cheerleader in the Spirit Squad, and Kerwin White's caddy.

Since becoming Dolph Ziggler in 2008, he's had an incredible run in WWE. The talented star has captured fifteen championships during his time with the company, including the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.

The Show Off is no stranger to The Judgment Day. He battled the faction twice in August 2022, although he came up short both times. Despite losing, the talented veteran still brought the fight to the stable.

Ziggler is a reliable wrestler who could help to even the odds for Edge, even if the two were once rivals themselves.

#3. Omos could have a gigantic babyface turn

Omos on WWE RAW

Omos is by far the least experienced superstar on this list. The former college basketball player first began his professional wrestling career in 2019. He briefly appeared as a RAW Underground bouncer before officially joining the red brand in October 2020.

The Nigerian Giant was immediately paired up with AJ Styles and the two stars won tag team gold together before eventually splitting earlier this year. Omos is currently managed and represented by MVP.

While Omos is a heel giant, it could be argued that he's grown stale. Following his rivalry with Bobby Lashley, he's floated around without making much of note. A big babyface turn could be on the cards.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion would help fight off The Judgment Day's numbers advantage, plus he could even potentially reunite with AJ Styles.

#2. Rey Mysterio could shockingly fight his son

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the most iconic superstars of all time. He first began his pro wrestling career in 1989. Mysterio found early success in Mexico before breaking into North America in the mid-1990s.

The talented Lucha star first signed with WWE in 2002. While he did leave the company temporarily in 2015, he's been one of the most successful stars of the past twenty years. The Biggest Little Man has had fifteen championships while in World Wrestling Entertainment, including three World Titles.

While Rey Mysterio is an incredible athlete and someone both Edge and Beth can trust, he is a controversial choice due to his ties to his son Dominik. If Rey is unable to pull the trigger and strike his son, The Judgment Day will have the advantage. Mysterio would be a great choice if he manages to accept that his son is an adult and an opponent.

#1. WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel could return

Gangrel first started his professional wrestling career in 1988. He wrestled for the few remaining territories, such as Stampede Wrestling and USWA, while also working briefly for Extreme Championship Wrestling and even World Championship Wrestling.

He signed with WWE in 1998 and formed The Brood, a faction comprising of vampires. Both Edge and Christian were initially part of the group, although The Hardy Boyz took their spots later on.

While Gangrel left WWE in 2001 and never captured a title during his time there, he is one of the better-remembered Attitude Era stars.

Edge and Gangrel's history would make The Vampire Warrior a perfect partner. Both stars know how to get dark and sinister if needed, and they'd absolutely need to reach into their souls to be as vicious as possible in order to combat The Judgment Day. With Christian in AEW and Randy Orton injured, Gangrel is the former ally who makes the most sense.

Who do you want to see stand side-by-side with Edge and Beth Phoenix against The Judgment Day? Give your thoughts in the comments section down below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes