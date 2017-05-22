WWE Backlash 2017: 5 surprising moments from the PPV

We had a lot of surprising and shocking results from the blue brand.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2017, 10:58 IST

If you thought this actually would happen... you are lying

We can never “Hinder Jinder” again.

In one of the most unlikely WWE Championship matches in WWE history, we had one of the most unlikely results. Will Mahal’s win work out long-term? I have no idea but you could see and hear the shock in the Chicago crowd on Sunday night. It was a unique but decent night of wrestling and Backlash gave us plenty to talk about.

With all of this in mind, here’s the top five most surprising moments of the WWE Backlash 2017:

#5 Dolph Ziggler Controls the Offence

Dolph was in control for most of the night

You have to feel a bit sorry for Dolph. It was quite apparent that he was going to sell for Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut match on main roster pay-per-view and lose yet again. It was the typical pattern for Dolph Ziggler’s career. That was before the match actually happened.

I believe one of the most surprising moments of Backlash was how much offence Ziggler got in. He controlled the match and got most of the near falls in the match. Nakamura got the expected win but the match was really controlled by Ziggler throughout.

It was surprising and a tad disappointing to see Nakamura get in so little of his unique offence at Backlash.