WWE Backlash 2017 News: Betting odds for two title matches change

The betting odds shift again. Could this play a factor in tonight's results?

Will these betting odds align with the outcomes of tonight’s matches?

What’s the story?

WWE presents Backlash tonight at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and the event will feature three title matches. However, Wrestling Inc. reported that the favourites for two title matches have changed again.

Follow: WWE Backlash 2017 Results

In case you didn’t know...

Backlash is the first SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view since the Elimination Chamber and the second show since WrestleMania 33. The following are the list of matches scheduled to take place on tonight’s show:

Kickoff Show: Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal – WWE Championship Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles – United States Championship The Usos (c) vs. Breezango – SmackDown Tag Team Championships Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

The heart of the matter

It was reported over the weekend that Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens were the favourites to win their matches tonight. However, the odds have shifted, and Randy Orton and AJ Styles are currently the favourites to win their matches at the PPV.

The following is the complete betting odds for all of tonight’s matches:

Randy Orton (-400) vs. Jinder Mahal (+280) – WWE Championship AJ Styles (-210) vs. Kevin Owens (+160) – United States Championship The Usos (-460) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango (+320) – SmackDown Tag Team Championships Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya (-900) vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (+500) Shinsuke Nakamura (-2600) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+1200) Baron Corbin (-1200) vs. Sami Zayn (+600) Luke Harper (-380) vs. Erick Rowan (+260) Tye Dillinger (-825) vs. Aiden English (+475)

What’s next?

It has been reported that this latest shift in the odds is temporary and the odds may shift again prior to the start of tonight’s event. Tune in tonight to find out the results of all matches and see which bets panned out.

Author’s take

The intrigue for Backlash continues to build even as the start of the show approaches.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com