WWE Backlash 2017 News: Betting odds for two title matches change
The betting odds shift again. Could this play a factor in tonight's results?
What’s the story?
WWE presents Backlash tonight at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and the event will feature three title matches. However, Wrestling Inc. reported that the favourites for two title matches have changed again.
In case you didn’t know...
Backlash is the first SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view since the Elimination Chamber and the second show since WrestleMania 33. The following are the list of matches scheduled to take place on tonight’s show:
Kickoff Show: Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal – WWE Championship
Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles – United States Championship
The Usos (c) vs. Breezango – SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn
The heart of the matter
It was reported over the weekend that Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens were the favourites to win their matches tonight. However, the odds have shifted, and Randy Orton and AJ Styles are currently the favourites to win their matches at the PPV.
The following is the complete betting odds for all of tonight’s matches:
Randy Orton (-400) vs. Jinder Mahal (+280) – WWE Championship
AJ Styles (-210) vs. Kevin Owens (+160) – United States Championship
The Usos (-460) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango (+320) – SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya (-900) vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (+500)
Shinsuke Nakamura (-2600) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+1200)
Baron Corbin (-1200) vs. Sami Zayn (+600)
Luke Harper (-380) vs. Erick Rowan (+260)
Tye Dillinger (-825) vs. Aiden English (+475)
What’s next?
It has been reported that this latest shift in the odds is temporary and the odds may shift again prior to the start of tonight’s event. Tune in tonight to find out the results of all matches and see which bets panned out.
Author’s take
The intrigue for Backlash continues to build even as the start of the show approaches.
