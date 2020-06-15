WWE Backlash 2020: 5 Biggest questions from the PPV

WWE Backlash had some great matches but still left the fans asking a few major questions.

What's next for Apollo Crews and Randy Orton following their big victories at the event?

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Backlash had some great matches and some big moments

Last night, fans were treated to WWE Backlash, a show that had several big matches on the card but did not have the build to make things grander.

However, WWE made use of the limited resources they had and once again looked to silence the critics, especially those who were critical of the main event booking. Edge and Randy Orton were set to face each other in “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”, and fans weren’t convinced that the two men had it in them to pull off a great match at this point in their careers, especially after the showing at WrestleMania.

However, WWE Superstars did not disappoint at Backlash as they delivered some good matches during the night and reminded the fans that no one does things better than the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

However, there were a few bookings and matches that left the fans asking some important questions at the end of the night. In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest questions fans have after the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

#5 Will Kevin Owens get back in contention for the United States Championship?

Andrade and Apollo Crews were set to fight for the United States Championship during the WWE Backlash preshow on Sunday. Apollo had defeated Andrade for the title a few weeks ago, while Andrade had defeated Kevin Owens and Angel Garza in a Triple Threat Match to get a shot at the belt again.

The WWE Universe was convinced that Garza and Zelina Vega would be joining Andrade at ringside for the match, and this led to KO coming out to join the commentary team on the Backlash preshow.

Advertisement

Andrade and Apollo both put on a good match throughout, reminding fans that they have good chemistry and can continue to put on great matches.

While both men were looking great in the ring, Garza decided to distract the champion to gain an advantage for his partner. However, The Prizefighter took out Garza and Apollo managed to finish the job in the ring to retain the United States Championship.

Will WWE Backlash lead to another big rivalry?

While this was a good ending, it could lead to something interesting in the weeks to come. Will Owens look to get rewarded for helping out the new champion by asking him for a one-on-one shot at the title again following the events of Backlash?

KO has been playing a babyface for some time now and even though he has overcome Shane McMahon on SmackDown, participated as part of Team Ciampa in NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and taken out Seth Rollins on RAW, he is still far away from any top storyline on the Red brand.

Will this lead to The Prizefighter turning heel soon and going after Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in the months to come?

1 / 5 NEXT