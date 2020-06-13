WWE Backlash 2020: 5 Little-known facts heading into the PPV

There is a lot of history behind the Superstars competing at WWE Backlash this weekend.

The pay-per-view takes place at the WWE Performance Center this Sunday.

WWE's main roster returns to pay-per-view this weekend with Backlash.

Historically this event has taken place in the months following WrestleMania, but in recent years WWE has pushed the show to later in the year.

Back in 2016, Backlash took place in September, whilst this year the event will be taking place in June, following last month's Money in the Bank show.

The very first Backlash aired back in April 1999 and became a staple of the WWE pay-per-view calendar from then on. There was a six-year break from 2010 until 2016 where the show did not take place (and there was also no event last year), but Backlash remains an event with a rich history for WWE.

Unlike every other WWE pay-per-view since March, Backlash will take place in front of an audience, albeit one made up of Performance Center recruits. This will mean that the show have a better atmosphere than either Money in the Bank and WrestleMania - and that can only be a good thing!

Ahead of this weekend's show, here are some interesting little-known facts about Backlash that every WWE fan should know.

#5. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have faced off in the past outside of WWE

This weekend, Bobby Lashley will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in the first showdown between the two stars in a WWE ring.

Lashley and McIntyre have been on the same page for much of their time in WWE, but since McIntyre's Championship win, MVP has managed to turn the head of "The All Mighty" and now he's on a mission to win his first World Championship in WWE.

Both McIntyre and Lashley have wrestled outside of WWE, most notably in Impact Wrestling where the two men crossed paths when they fought for the TNA World Championship. Interestingly, Lashley was the man who went on to end McIntyre's 89-day reign as Champion at Slammiversary back in 2016.

Lashley has the chance to put a stop to McIntyre's 71-day reign as WWE Champion this weekend at Backlash.

