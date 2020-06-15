WWE Backlash 2020: 5 reasons why Randy Orton defeated Edge

Randy Orton could have a bigger match planned for Extreme Rules 2020.

What does this loss mean for Edge and his future in WWE?

An epic encounter

We're officially 1-1. The main event of Backlash saw Randy Orton take on his old tag team partner and rival Edge in what was dubbed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". Naturally, that only increased the weight of expectations on both men's shoulders, but we felt that they did the best they could to deliver as good a match as possible.

Ultimately, it's subjective, but most will agree that this was not, in fact, the greatest wrestling match ever. We're not sure why WWE needed to use that tagline, but it certainly helped in bringing attention to the match. There were rumors that their SummerSlam clash was brought back a few months due to the undeniable lack of star power on the card.

Either way, it was a good bit of storytelling that saw Orton finish the match with his infamous "punt", slapping his legs as a taunt to NXT's Tommaso Ciampa. Here are a few reasons why Randy Orton defeated Edge.

#5 To set up an Edge-Randy Orton trilogy

Edge with a spear

This is the most logical conclusion behind the finish. When there's a big-money match, why not make the most of it? We would have preferred Edge to work with a younger and fresher opponent, but there's no denying the effort and chemistry that the two have and put together.

They had a great deal of pressure on their back, more so Edge, as he had to prove that he still belongs after 9 long years away. He managed to do that successfully in this 45-minute classic.

We anticipate that they'll conclude their trilogy at SummerSlam should Edge be healthy. There were rumors about Edge suffering a tricep injury during his match against Orton. We certainly hope this isn't true, but it could delay SummerSlam plans.

