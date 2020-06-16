WWE Backlash 2020: Top 5 Matches

Did we possibly see the possible match of the year at Backlash?

Edge and Randy Orton lives up to the hype as they deliver an instant classic.

Orton won the match against Edge

The expectations were high as WWE build the Backlash PPV around the tagline the "Greatest Match Ever" The PPV not only featured a possible match of the year candidate, but Championships were at stake and rivalries were renewed.

The question is did Edge and Randy Orton live up to the expectations as the "Greatest Match Ever" Plus what other matches stood out at WWE Backlash?

Let's take a look at the top matches and moments from WWE Backlash.

#1 Edge vs. Randy Orton

Was this the greatest match ever?

This was excellent as they started the Backlash main event had Howard Finkle's voiceover do the introduction for Edge and Orton. Charles Robinson was dressed up in an old-school official attire for the match. It was a very physical and intense match as Edge delivered massive head butts to Orton and then connected with a flying clothesline to the floor.

Orton was cut open early. This didn't stop Orton as he stopped Edge's momentum by delivering his signature backbreaker.

The Viper would take control backdropping Edge on the announcers' table and then delivering his signature stomps. Orton went for the Three Amigos but Edge countered into one of his own and it was a nice tribute to Eddie Guerrero. They battled for position on the top turnbuckle as Orton connected with a Superplex for a two count.

The Apex Predator called for the Draping DDT but Edge countered into the Edge-A-Cution (DDT) for a two count.

There was a great sequence as Edge delivered an Unprettier but Orton kicked out. Orton brought out the Pedigree but couldn’t keep Edge down. Edge responded by catching Orton with a Rock Bottom for a close two-count. Orton caught Edge with a surprise RKO but The Rated-R Superstar was still alive in the match.

Orton looked for the knockout blow as he called for his Punt Kick but Edge responded by delivering a pair of Spears for a close two count. Edge went to leap off the turnbuckle but The Legend Killer caught him in an RKO for a great two count.

Edge went for one more comeback, going for the Anti-Venom but Orton caught him low. Orton followed by delivering the Punt Kick for the win at Backlash.

This match was excellent and was the main highlight of Backlash as both Edge and Orton worked extremely hard. Was this the "Greatest Match Ever" ? Well, it's up for people to decide but this match at Backlash did live up to the hype. Just a reminder, this was Edge's second match back since retiring in 2011.

