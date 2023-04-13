WWE Backlash 2023 predictions: Will any titles change hands before the Draft?

With the show less than a month away, many WWE Backlash 2023 predictions are circulating around the wrestling world. Expectations are high because this will be Puerto Rico's second premium live event since the New Year's Revolution in January 2005. The capital city of San Juan will host the event, which is rumored to occur before the 2023 Draft.

On WrestleMania's follow-up episode of SmackDown, Triple H teased a roster refresh that would include each active and inactive superstar. No date has been confirmed, but reports suggest that the shifts will begin after the WWE Backlash 2023 PLE. This means some current champions could drop their gold and get switched to different brands to refresh their run.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Rhea Ripley stood as champions after the dust settled at WrestleMania. Could WWE Backlash 2023 realistically have any title changes? It doesn’t seem so, even though no matches have been announced yet. The aforementioned three superstars are riding high on momentum, so a new SmackDown Women’s Champion and Undisputed Tag Team Champions are seemingly out of the question.

Similar to Roman Reigns, Gunther seems unstoppable at the moment. The Tribal Chief is rumored to miss out on WWE Backlash 2023. Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Champion is closing in on a year as champion. Many consider him credible in breaking Honky Tonk Man’s historic reign. Additionally, Triple H is hugely impressed by his wrestling caliber.

Bianca Belair's win over Asuka demonstrated how the promotion is grooming her to be a long-term leader of the RAW women's division. She also features in the SummerSlam poster, potentially meaning that her next challenger, IYO SKY, is bound for disappointment. Given the build-up to Asuka’s character, WWE will likely organize a rematch against Bianca to make a full-circle moment.

WWE Backlash 2023 predictions: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could pull off a championship victory

Since their tag team initiation, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been on the verge of greatness. The former MMA stars were reportedly set to have a Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 39 but were featured in a different tag team match. They did win the Fatal-Four Way Showcase, earning a shot at the tag team gold in the future.

Rousey and Baszler are supposedly healing from multiple injuries. Provided that they are ready to return before WWE Backlash 2023, they have a golden ticket to a Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The duo have been rumored to be the next tag title holder since last year, so the outcome of a potential showdown is obvious.

