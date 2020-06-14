WWE Backlash: 7 Last-minute predictions - Top Superstar returns after a month, Massive turn?

Could we see a massive rivalry reignited at WWE Backlash? Check out the last-minute predictions for the show!

WWE Backlash will feature the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton!

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE Backlash could be an interesting show!

We are merely a few hours away from WWE's next pay-per-view, WWE Backlash 2020. With a stacked match card and some amazing build-up, the usually considered B-level PPV is a highly anticipated show for the WWE Universe.

As of the writing of this article, seven matches have been announced for WWE Backlash. Five Championships will be defended on the show, while two highly personal feuds would also lead to a match at WWE Backlash.

Which match from Backlash are you most excited for? #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/qsY9YsPZIY — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) June 14, 2020

Arguably the biggest talking point leading up to WWE Backlash is the match between Edge and Randy Orton, promoted by WWE as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". We'll have to wait and see whether the two veterans can live up to the hype. More on that later!

Still proud of this match and honored by the @WWE Universe’s response to its legacy. #HBK vs @undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Will we see the #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver at #WWEBacklash? pic.twitter.com/LxORYkisOA — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 5, 2020

For now, let's quickly go through the seven last-minute predictions for WWE Backlash and take a look at what all to expect from the show tonight. Be sure to comment down and let me know your thoughts and opinions on the same. Do you see any title changing hands tonight?

#7 Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)

Advertisement

One of the major matches set to take place at WWE Backlash tonight is the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The WWE Champion, McIntyre has been on a roll ever since winning the 2020 Royal Rumble but will be defending his title against a revamped and dangerous Bobby Lashley.

There are a lot of factors that might play a role in their match at WWE Backlash. Firstly, MVP is sure to be at ringside tonight during the match and might try to give some unfair advantage to Bobby Lashley by distracting the Scottish Psychopath. But to even the odds, there are huge chances that we might see Lana show-up and play a part in the ending of the match.

While WWE putting the title on Bobby Lashley is not impossible, the chances of that happening are relatively low. Considering the kind of momentum Drew McIntyre has right now, he looks set for a long reign with the WWE title. There have been many speculations of Brock Lesnar showing up to cost Lashley the match. While I can certainly see WWE taking that path, but I honestly would save it for some other night.

So for the WWE Championship match at Backlash, my pick is the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. But at the same time, expect the Almighty to give him some tough competition!

Prediction: Drew McIntyre retains.

1 / 5 NEXT