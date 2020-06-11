WWE Backstage (June 9th, 2020) - 6 Takeaways from this week's show

The ladies of WWE were in full force during WWE Backstage.

A lot of names who have the potential to step up and make a mark in WWE's Women's Division were discussed.

Bring back Evolution!

This week's show was female-heavy as Paige, Beth Phoenix and Ember Moon joined Renee Young as panelists for Ladies' Night on WWE Backstage. The Evolution PPV aired prior to Backstage on FS1 and that event was discussed by the panelists. We also saw the event through the eyes of Nikki Bella as the Fearless One faced Ronda Rousey in the show's main event.

Sonya Deville joined as the special guest and reflected on her journey in the WWE as well as her journey to finding herself. It was a great sneak peek behind the veil of one of the best performers coming into their own in 2020.

With Backlash this coming Sunday, some of its events were briefly discussed including the contest between Randy Orton and Edge. Phoenix had some comments about the whole situation. Bayley and Sasha Banks became two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and that title change was addressed. NXT's direction and the future of the women's division in WWE was also a hot topic.

Here are six takeaways from WWE Backstage from the June 9th, 2020 episode.

#6 The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

The pressure is on

Backlash is the next stop on the WWE PPV road map. Both world titles are being defended and Randy Orton and Edge are facing off what WWE is calling the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". In order to sell the match, Hall of Famers such as Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and Ric Flair have chimed in with their thoughts.

The panel delved into it with Ember Moon claiming that she loves "when wrestling storylines cross over into real life". She added that: "We waited nine years for Edge to return. It was great, but I think we're going backwards with the order of the matches." Paige said, "I've always been very vocal about how much I love Edge and relate to him." The main issue, however, was that "right now they have so much pressure because they didn't label it but they have so much they have to think about and do to make it as perfect as possible."

Both women picked Edge to win before Phoenix gave her take. Of the Peep Show on RAW, she claimed: "Christian had me in tears. It's what a friend that really loves you would say because this is the biggest pressure match." She added that "Everyone's going to have an opinion...I don't know what's going to happen on Sunday but you're going to get the best of Edge and the best of Randy Orton."

