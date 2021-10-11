The Best of WWE on Instagram this week

Here at Sportskeeda, we love social media posts, so we are here to share the best Instagram posts from last week from the superstars of WWE.

LIV Morgan is very popular with the WWE Universe | @yaonlylivonce

Liv Morgan posted a beautiful throwback photograph of her mum this week in celebration of her birthday. anyone who has watched Total Divas or seen an interview with Morgan will know how important her mum is to her. Also how much does Liv and her mum look alike?

The Man, Becky Lynch | @beckylynchwwe

Becky Lynch has been serving looks since her return to WWE at this year's SummerSlam. Now that Lynch is back and the Smackdown Women's Champion so is her online persona. This week she showed off her championship while sporting a sleek fashionable look that enhanced her lean frame. to top it all off, she has paired it with large orange sunglasses and a furry jacket, which has become her trademark.

Dakota Kai | @dakotakai_wwe

Dakota Kai may have been away from our screens for a while but the Queen of Kicks is still very much active on social media. Everyone was waiting for the announcement of her call up to the WWE Main Roaster but that didn't happen last week. only time will tell when this will happen, but in the meantime we can enjoy her pink hair and relaxed look in this Instagram post.

Toni Storm | @tonistorm_

Toni Storm has always used her platform to connect with her fans and things have been no different during her time in WWE. Between sharing her love for karaoke, her coming out as bi-sexual and the announcement of her engagement to New Japan pro-wrestling star Juice Robinson, Storm has never shyed away from showing the world that she is just a normal girl. This post shows off Toni's style and the kind of comparator she is, let's see more of this rock chick on Smackdown please.

The Boss, Sasha Banks | @sashabankswwe

Sasha Banks appeared on both Smackdown and RAW last week and rocked both brands colors on Instagram before being drafted over to the Friday night program. The post had a 'girl power vibe'.

Banks' style is on full display, and this blue number is reminiscent of the R 'n' B girl group, TLC. It seems she is channeling that attitude.

Shotzi Blackhart | @shotziwwe

Shotzi Blackhart is our top pick for this week's Instagram posts from WWE. Here she uses a red leather cowboy look to contrast and compliment her green hair and loud personality. Shotzi has a great Instagram game and if you explore more of her profile you will get to see this woman shine.

