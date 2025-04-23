WWE to book Jey Uso in a huge Triple Threat Match with The OG Bloodline members at Backlash? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Gunther was a huge moment. Fans had been rallying behind Main Event Jey's first world championship run, and the feeling has been surreal. However, the show needs to go on, and superstars need to come forth to challenge the newly crowned champion.

Ad

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The YEET Master celebrated his victory with OG Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso. Before Big Jim entered the ring, Zayn was spotted looking at Jey Uso while the latter celebrated atop the ring ropes. It seemed the former Intercontinental Champion was going to turn on his friend and solidify his heel turn, but he did not!

WWE does not tease anything in vain. If diehard fans noticed something was off about Zayn on RAW, there is likely more than meets the eye. With Backlash 2025 coming up, the wrestling juggernaut can have the 'Honorary Uce' turn on Main Event Jey to brew a feud for the upcoming premium live event. Furthermore, Jimmy Uso might stake his claim by asserting that his brother wouldn't have been able to dethrone The Ring General without Big Jim standing up to Gunther.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, WWE might not turn Jimmy Uso against Jey Uso. Ideally, the Triple Threat Match can be booked for Backlash, but it ends with Jimmy helping Jey retain the title by ensuring the champ pins Sami Zayn. This would keep The Usos together while Zayn can continue his heel run—possibly until Kevin Owens is back on WWE TV.

WWE veteran points out problem with Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Championship

The YEET Master's fans are over the moon with his victory at WrestleMania 41. This celebration was long overdue, and it truly sets him as the next face of the company.

Ad

However, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo made an observation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He believes that Jey Uso suddenly turning into a world champion after being a tag team wrestler for a decade poses a problem in the plot.

"The thing is, take nothing from Jey Uso, but here’s a part of the problem. He was a tag team wrestler for so long, and people looked at him as a tag team wrestler for so long. You can’t be a tag team wrestler for a freaking decade and then all of a sudden, you’re a world champion and everybody is buying into it. That’s a huge part of the problem."

Ad

It will be interesting to see who is the new champion's challenger ahead of Backlash. The premium live event will emanate from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More