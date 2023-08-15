WWE to bring back Jey Uso for a match with major stipulation? Analyzing the possibility 

Jey Uso is currently one of the most talked about stars in WWE. During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man surprised fans by announcing that he was quitting The Bloodline and the Stamford-based company. Moreover, the promotion recently shifted Jey's profile to the alumni section on its official website.

Despite his apparent exit, WWE might consider bringing back Jey Uso for a significant match, possibly with a special stipulation. He could lock horns with Reigns again after his loss at SummerSlam 2023. The reason for revisiting their rivalry could be Jimmy Uso's involvement in their previous matches.

The saga between Reigns and Jey began at Clash of Champions 2020, where Jimmy threw in the towel on Jey's behalf, as he was unable to continue. At Hell in a Cell 2020, they faced off again. However, Jimmy came to Jey's rescue, only to be caught in a Guillotine choke by The Tribal Chief. This compelled Jey to say "I Quit," resulting in Reigns winning the Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match.

During this year's SummerSlam, Jimmy cost Jey a potential title win. Given the nature of their past encounters, WWE could easily set up another match between Jey and Reigns. Reflecting on their history, the company might introduce a stipulation to prevent Jimmy from interfering in the potential contest.

If Jimmy is banned from the arena, a possible match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could finally have a clean ending. It will be captivating to see what plans WWE has in store for the next chapter of The Bloodline saga.

Is Jey Uso really done with WWE?

With Jey now listed under the alumni section of WWE's official website, questions arise about whether he has truly parted ways with the company. Some reports suggest that Jey's exit might be a part of a storyline, implying that the star hasn't quit the company.

The recent episode of Monday Night RAW featured Michael Cole and Wade Barrett making reference to Jey Uso while recapping SmackDown's "Hail to the Chief" segment. Barrett even pointed out that the former champion's profile had been moved to the alumni section.

Jey is currently engaged in a feud with The Bloodline

Nevertheless, the RAW commentators didn't issue a definitive statement on Jey's contract status. The anticipation for Jey's potential return is undoubtedly high, especially considering the dramatic manner in which he exited the company.

