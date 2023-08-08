WWE to bring back NXT gimmick for top female star? Rhea Ripley must watch out

Rhea Ripley is currently a juggernaut in WWE and has been dominating the women's division with her sheer tenacity. However, there is a name that poses a legitimate threat to the Women's World Champion on her own brand. She is none other than Raquel Rodriguez, with whom Ripley has been at loggerheads for a while now.

However, Rodriguez's current persona looks frail, as she has constantly been portrayed as jovial and grinning. Therefore, WWE is likely planning to bring back her NXT gimmick, with which she received tremendous success. Her old character, "Big Mami Cool," was ruthless and dominant, unlike her main roster gimmick.

Thus, the company is contemplating bringing back her old persona and repackaging her to make her look like a legitimate threat in front of an overwhelming force like Rhea Ripley. It is noteworthy that Rodriguez defeated Ripley in her "Big Mami Cool" character during their NXT days.

Despite her towering height and indomitable physique, WWE has been portraying Rodriguez as exuberant and mirthful on the main roster. Therefore, it's finally time to press the reboot button and bring back her dominant NXT persona, which has the capability to wreak havoc in the women's division.

Raquel Rodriguez has yet to repay Rhea Ripley for everything she has done to her. The feud is likely to culminate at Payback, and if WWE brings back Rodriguez's NXT persona, the feud has the potential to rejuvenate the women's division.

WWE secretly preparing Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 40 opponent?

WWE might have huge plans for The Eradicator

WrestleMania is known as the biggest event in live entertainment, and therefore WWE leaves no stone unturned to make it a grand extravaganza. The company already starts deciding the match card for The Showcase of the Immortals way ahead of time.

It looks like WWE has started preparing Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 40 opponent, which is none other than the company's top star, Becky Lynch. WWE has started giving subtle hints and has teased it a number of times in various segments. Lynch and Ripley were even involved in a backstage segment on an episode of RAW.

The two superstars were seen confronting each other and exchanging words, which was a major tease of their potential feud. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are two of the most prominent names in the women's division. Thus, this will be a match that will redefine the women's division and transcend barriers.

WWE will look to book the two top stars at The Grandest Stage of Them All, which will surely capture the attention of the WWE Universe. The fans will be on the edge of their seats to witness their epic showdown in Philadelphia next year.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here