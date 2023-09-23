WWE to cancel John Cena's potential WrestleMania match vs. 30-year-old star? Why it's possible after recent development

John Cena is currently playing an active role on WWE SmackDown and has been indulged in a rivalry against The Bloodline. The Cenation Leader also wrestled at Superstar Spectacle in India where he emerged victorious in tag team action. It has been speculated that Cena is also likely to be part of this year's Fastlane and Crown Jewel Premium Live Events.

However, now it seems like the company might cancel the upcoming plans for Cena due to the end of the Writers and producers' strike in Hollywood. For those unaware, there were reports regarding a match between Solo Sikoa and The Cenation Leader that is being planned for WrestleMania 40. They also stated that Styles will remain involved in The Bloodline saga up until the Crown Jewel PLE.

Also, one of the major reasons behind Cena's recent full-time run was the Hollywood writers' strike. However, it is also important to note that despite this news, the actors' strike is still ongoing, which is a potential reason why Cena might stay in WWE despite the end of the writers' and producers' strike.

However, it is possible that in case actors also agree to end their strike after the writer and producer strike ends, then Cena might face a conflict due to his Hollywood commitments.

John Cena featured in the Fastlane 2023 official poster

WWE recently revealed the official poster for Fastlane 2023, which features the Cenation Leader himself. For those unaware, Fastlane 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, October 7th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The presence of the 16-time World Champion in the official poster seemingly confirms that he will be part of this PLE.

The current storyline on SmackDown showcases John Cena's rivalry against the members of The Bloodline, including Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and former member Jimmy Uso. However, Jimmy is still trying to regain his confidence within The Bloodline.

The potential match that Cena could wrestle on the show could either be a tag team match or a singles match. One possible tag team scenario could involve John Cena and AJ Styles teaming up against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Another scenario that could unfold might feature a singles match between John Cena and The Bloodline Enforcer, which is also rumored for next year.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the near future and how the company will book John Cena for this Premium Live Event.

