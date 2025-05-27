WWE CCO Triple H to implement a huge ban on Cody Rhodes due to John Cena's request? Exploring the possibility

John Cena was stopped from launching a full-blown attack recently. It was by none other than The American Nightmare. Cody Rhodes came to Jey Uso’s support during his match against Logan Paul at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. While fans cheered for the former Universal Champion and his surprise return, this bold move may have serious consequences. The Champ is not someone who easily lets things slide, especially now that he’s fully embraced his heel persona.

Ad

With John Cena holding the WWE Undisputed Championship, there’s growing buzz that he might push WWE CCO Triple H to take action. If Cody and Jey lose in their upcoming match, rumors suggest a major stipulation could come into play—The American Nightmare may be banned from challenging The Champ for the title as long as Cena is champion. This kind of move would not only raise the stakes but also underline just how much pull the 17-time World Champion has backstage.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Such a ban would be a huge setback for Cody, who is still chasing his redemption arc after falling short at WrestleMania 41. Blocking his path to the title could deepen the tension between the two and make their feud even more personal. It would also test how far Cody is willing to go to overcome the roadblocks John Cena is putting in his way.

If this ban becomes official, it won’t just impact Rhodes—it could shift the entire title picture in WWE. With Triple H possibly enforcing the restriction, the WWE Universe is left wondering: How will The American Nightmare fight back when The Champ is calling the shots? Nothing is confirmed yet, and this is just speculation for now.

Ad

Vince Russo's views on John Cena's booking

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized the company's creative direction surrounding John Cena’s heel turn. Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo reflected on Cena’s match against R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX, where The Champ secured a win with a low blow. While the segment was clearly designed to generate heat for Cena, Russo believes it failed to do so. He pointed out that instead of booing Cena, fans cheered him on, even when he attacked the beloved R-Truth.

Ad

According to Russo, WWE’s attempt to paint John Cena as the ultimate villain didn’t work because fans are too invested in cheering him, even when he plays dirty. Russo questioned the logic behind the match’s outcome, saying the audience’s reaction has made it difficult for WWE to build heat on Cena's character.

“They can't even put heat on a character that needs heat,” he said. [17:22 onwards]

Ad

Russo is also pointing out that any attempt to make Cena a full-blown heel may now backfire. Meanwhile, the night ended on a high note with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes stepping up. He challenged John Cena and Logan Paul to a tag match at Money in the Bank 2025, with Main Event Jey Uso backing him up, setting the stage for yet another high-stakes showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More