WWE CCO Triple H to write Randy Orton off TV immediately after what went down on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE has caught the injury bug during WrestleMania season once again. Randy Orton's status for The Show of Shows appears to be in serious jeopardy.

Ad

Triple H could be left with no choice but to take The Viper off TV immediately after what went down on SmackDown this week. Randy Orton was all set to face Kevin Owens in a culmination of months-long rivalry at WrestleMania 41. However, the Prizefighter's surprising announcement poured water on the fans' excitement.

During the recent episode of SmackDown in Chicago, Owens announced that he has been dealing with neck issues for the past four months and will require surgery. As a result, he will be out of action for the foreseeable future, and his planned match against Orton is now off the table.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

This leaves The Apex Predator without a clear path to The Showcase of the Immortals. A disgruntled Randy Orton hit Nick Aldis with an RKO after the WWE SmackDown General Manager told him that he didn't have a match at WrestleMania 41.

Orton has made an easy case for himself to get punished after laying hands on an authority figure. However, if one may recall, Orton paid a double fine to Aldis in advance for a future RKO back in 2023. This possibly means Nick Aldis can't fine Randy Orton for attacking him last night.

Ad

Of course, Triple H can put Nick Aldis into the ring with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. But with the marquee show less than three weeks away, this would be nothing but a throwaway match just for the sake of putting The Viper on the card.

The Game could simply keep The Viper off WWE TV until WrestleMania 41 and bring him back for the Backlash Premium Live Event, which happens to be in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Ad

It's no secret that the Viper is too big of a star to be left off the WrestleMania card, especially when he's not injured. His absence could spark massive fan outrage. Randy Orton's fate lies in Triple H's hands. Fans will have to tune in next Friday to find out what the company has in store for him.

Who will be WWE legend Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent?

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said Randy Orton could face Nick Aldis on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Ad

"Owens can’t compete now, and I thought what they did was a good last-minute fix because I would assume we’re gonna get Nick Aldis and Randy Orton," Russo said.

Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on the possibility of this match:

"Well, they came out of it good. They really did. Because The Viper, he’s not to be trusted anyway, and he don’t have an opponent, and he’s there and all of a sudden, he just nails Nick Aldis. Nobody expected that, and it worked. It’s not earth-shattering, but nobody expected this. So, maybe he’ll walk around with a neck brace, and we’ll see where it goes."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aldis has yet to step inside the WWE ring. If there's anyone who could fill in for Owens as a last-minute replacement, it would be the SmackDown General Manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More