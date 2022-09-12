WWE Clash at the Castle: 10 Behind-the-scenes photos you need to see

WWE Clash at the Castle turned out to be a huge success for the company as well as the pro-wrestling fans in the UK. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, hosted the first WWE stadium show in the UK in nearly three decades.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre clashed in the main event of the show, Sheamus and Gunther had an enthralling match, and many celebrity names showed up. While all of these newsworthy moments were witnessed on the TV screens, fans missed out on everything happening backstage before and during the event. But we've got you all covered!

Let's take a look at ten of the best behind-the-scenes photos from WWE Clash at the Castle and take a glimpse of what was going on behind the curtains.

#10. Lady Scarlett at the Castle

Scarlett recently returned to WWE

Triple H's rise as WWE Head of Creative has led to several released stars making their returns. One of the first ones to do so were Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, both of whom were released last year.

Karrion Kross was immediately pushed into the main event picture after his return. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Kross and Scarlett were ringside during the main event match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, with Kross even getting into a heated argument with the former.

The above picture features Scarlett sitting on a custom-made chair before the start of the show.

#9. One final rehearsal

Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest

The Judgment Day has been one of the most impressive WWE factions recently. The trio of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest are making sure to grab the attention of fans. The above picture features them rehearsing for their entrance ahead of Clash at the Castle.

The grand UK show featured Finn Balor and Damian Priest taking on the team of Edge and Rey Mysterio with Rhea Ripley in their corner. While The Judgment Day lost the match, they ended up having the last laugh as Dominik Mysterio turned on Rey and Edge after the match.

#8. One with the Gypsy King

Tyson Fury and Roman Reigns

As mentioned above, WWE Clash at the Castle was attended by multiple major celebrities. One of the biggest on this list was the WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury.

In the picture above, the Gypsy King can be seen backstage at the show with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fury got involved in the main event match later on in the night when he knocked out Austin Theory before he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

#7. Who wants the smoke (and fire)?

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

The pre-show of WWE Clash at the Castle featured a six-man tag team match as The Street Profits teamed up with Madcap Moss to take on the team of Austin Theory and Alpha Academy. The babyfaces picked up the victory in an engaging contest.

In the above picture, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can be seen backstage at the show. There have been a lot of speculation about WWE breaking up The Street Profits and pushing Ford as a singles star. It is to be seen if that happens in the near future.

#6. Just two legends having a conversation

Bret Hart and Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart also graced WWE Clash at the Castle with his presence and was shown on the screen during the show as well.

In the above picture, Bret Hart can be seen backstage having a conversation with fellow Canadian and legendary star Edge. The Rated R Superstar competed at the show as he teamed up with Rey Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day.

However, he was on the receiving end of a post-match attack from Dominik Mysterio, who turned heel in the process.

#5. The calm before the storm!

Liv Morgan

The SmackDown Women's Championship was on the line at WWE Clash at the Castle as Liv Morgan defended her title against Shayna Baszler. While many believed that Baszler could end Morgan's title run, the champion managed to retain her title.

In the above picture, Liv Morgan can be seen walking in the hall of the Principality Stadium in what seems to be before her match against Shayna Baszler.

She has had a dream year in WWE, first winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and then cashing in successfully on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

#4. Lights... Camera... Action!

Roman Reigns

While WWE Superstars and performers are the heart and soul of every show and event, we often ignore the importance of the hundreds of people whose effort makes the show a grand success.

This includes the likes of technicians, producers, all the workers who help in setting up the ring and the set, and many others.

In the above picture, Roman Reigns can be seen in the ring ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle. The look of an arena with all the seats empty hits differently now after witnessing the year-long COVID-struck era of WWE.

#3. A rough night for the BRO!

Matt Riddle

WWE Clash at the Castle featured a personal and heated match between Monday Night RAW stars Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The two cut some insane promos ahead of the show, building up their match in an exciting way.

In the end, it was Seth Rollins who picked up the victory over Riddle after hitting him with a series of stomps.

In the above picture, Riddle can be seen in what seems to be the WWE locker room. While he had a rough night, fans are hopeful that The Original Bro will jump back soon to the top of the card.

#2. The Phenom was in attendance at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Undertaker

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Undertaker was backstage at WWE Clash at the Castle last week. He also held his One deadMAN SHOW in Cardiff ahead of the WWE Premium Live Event.

In the above picture, The Phenom can be seen at ringside ahead of Clash at the Castle, soaking in the view.

After an illustrious career spanning over three decades, The Undertaker announced his retirement in 2020. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He is still signed to WWE, and the company reportedly plans to use him as much as possible due to his incredible popularity among fans.

#1. Ready for the clash!

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

Arguably the most hyped match at WWE Clash at the Castle was the main event bout between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre.

In the above picture, Roman Reigns can be seen backstage just before his entrance for the match with Drew McIntyre visible on a TV screen on the side.

The Scottish Warrior left no stone unturned and brought out his A-game at WWE Clash at the Castle. There were several close falls during the match that almost led many to believe that McIntyre could dethrone Reigns.

However, The Tribal Chief had yet another trick up his sleeve as Solo Sikoa interfered in the closing moments of the match to help him retain his titles.

