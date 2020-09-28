WWE Clash of Champions 2020 was an event plagued by bad luck from before the event even began when news surfaced that Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Nikki Cross would not be a part of the proceedings and one just hopes that they are doing alright. As a result, the event did not go very long, meaning that WWE Clash of Champions 2020, while not the most newsworthy event in the world, wasn't a total bust either.

Of course, WWE Clash of Champions 2020 had its good, its bad, and its ugly, and we will chronicle it all for you in this 'Best and worst' article.

So, let's dive straight into the action then.

#1 Best: WWE Clash of Champions 2020 started with an incredible ladder match this weekend

Sami Zayn decided to handcuff Jeff Hardy's ears to a ladder at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 and a lot of uncomfortable feelings returned, for this reviewer. Do you remember the whole Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton feud where The Viper inserted his fingers and later, a screwdriver into the ear of Jeff Hardy? And truth be told, it wasn't even the most sickening moment during the ladder match.

If you are a fan of the PG aspect of pro wrestling, let me assure you that the ladder match at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 wasn't for you. One is actually tempted to put this contest in the Best/Worst section not only because of the brutality but because it kicked off WWE Clash of Champions 2020 and nothing could follow it.