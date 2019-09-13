WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 11 last-minute predictions

Danny Hart

Becky Lynch and Randy Orton will be involved in title matches

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 15.

The King of the Ring final between Baron Corbin and Chad Gable, originally scheduled for Clash of Champions, is now due to happen on the September 16 episode of RAW, which means a total of 11 matches will take place at the PPV.

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship) is expected to headline the event, while they will also join forces earlier in the night to defend the RAW Tag Team titles against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Elsewhere from the RAW brand, Sasha Banks will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship and AJ Styles will put his United States Championship on the line against Cedric Alexander.

From SmackDown Live, the following five matches have been announced: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship), Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Championship), Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz (Intercontinental Championship), The New Day vs. The Revival (SmackDown Tag Team titles), and Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No Disqualification).

Finally, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville will face Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the Women’s Tag Team titles, while Drew Gulak’s Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line in a Triple Threat match against Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of every match on the card.

#11 RAW Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

With so many legitimate tag teams in WWE these days, it is alarming that the RAW Tag Team titles will be contested at Clash of Champions between two duos who have only just formed.

New RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman have competed in just two 2-on-2 matches as a tag team in the last month, while Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode outlasted four other teams in a gauntlet match to surprisingly become the #1 contenders for the titles.

It seems far too early for the makeshift duo of Ziggler & Roode to hold the titles, but it is inevitable that some kind of miscommunication will happen between the current RAW Tag Team Champions to build up more anticipation for the Universal Championship match later in the night.

For that reason, this win has to go to Ziggler & Roode.

Prediction: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

