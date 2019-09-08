WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 3 Interferences that could take place at the PPV

Will The Beast return at Clash of Champions?

One of the most highly-anticipated pay-per-views of the year, WWE Clash of Champions is just about a week away. In case you did not know, the event will emanate live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 15.

Featuring high profile names of the company such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and so on, the match card for the event looks promising.

Given that a few matches look predictable, WWE could plan a few shockers for the event. Furthermore, keeping SmackDown's move to Fox in mind, the creative team could make a few decisions not only to add an element of surprise to the event but also to lay down trails for a few potential feuds and storylines in the future.

Let us now discuss three interferences that could take place at Clash of Champions.

#3 The Universal Championship match ends in a no-contest after The Fiend's interruption

The Fiend could pay a surprise visit at the Clash of Champions.

The Fiend is rumored to take on the Universal Champion at Hell in a Cell. On the other hand, Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions.

WWE putting this storyline to bed (so early) after a one-off match does not look likely. Furthermore, Rollins losing the title after winning it at the previous pay-per-view would not make complete sense, and Strowman coming up short in his pursuit of the Universal Title once again in his career might just act as the final nail in the coffin.

On another note, it is highly speculated that The Fiend will be taking on Rollins or Strowman for the Universal Championship after Clash of Champions. However, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have been taking shots on each other over Twitter for quite some time now. Hence, one could see WWE putting all these combustible elements together in one storyline to lay down the breadcrumbs for a three-way feud.

Thus, Creative could have The Fiend show up during the Universal Championship match when the match official is down to lay waste to both Rollins and Strowman, ending the match in a no contest.

