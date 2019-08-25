WWE Clash Of Champions 2019: 4 matches which look imminent after this week's shows

WWE Clash Of Champions 2019

The build-up to WWE Clash of Champions continued on this week's RAW and SmackDown. The event will be emanating from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on the 15th of September.

This week on RAW we saw several unexpected events, including 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's return where he attacked Jerry 'The King' Lawler on the King's Court. Moreover, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins won the RAW Tag Team titles, when everyone actually waited for The Monster Among Men to face AJ Styles for the United States Championship, which did not end in the way we expected.

The following night on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan finally revealed Roman Reigns' mystery attacker. Moreover, Kevin Owens was surprisingly eliminated in the first round of the King Of The Ring Tournament, due to an unexpected appearance by special guest referee Shane McMahon. Charlotte Flair also challenged Bayley to a SmackDown Women's Championship match, which is now confirmed to take place at the Clash Of Champions pay-per-view.

Earlier, we predicted five matches which could happen at WWE Clash Of Champions 2019. In this article, let's take a look at four more matches which could be added to the WWE Clash Of Champions match-card.

#4 The New Day vs. The Revival - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. The Revival

The New Day won their sixth Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules back in July. However, they haven't done much since then. Xavier Woods and Big E defended it at all since winning the titles. Surprisingly, they were not even a part of the SummerSlam card.

Now that the pay-per-view of champions, WWE Clash Of Champions, is coming up, it looks like WWE finally decided to do something with them.

The Revival teamed up with Randy Orton to face The New Day in a six-man tag team match on SmackDown last week. Scott Dawson of The Revival, pinned Xavier Woods of The New Day, and picked up a victory for his team.

This week on SmackDown, The Revival challenged The New Day to a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match in the future. The future doesn't look far away, and it looks like it may be as near as the Clash Of Champions pay-per-view next month.

