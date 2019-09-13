WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 5 Surprises that could happen- Tag team reunites, Fired Superstar returns

Could we see 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' return?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 is going to be a show to remember if more or more of these surprises happen. As good as a well-worked show is for fans, there's nothing that beats the thrill of a genuine surprise.

In this list, I shall write down some genuine surprises that could potentially happen during the show. As always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and views.

RAW is facing stiff competition these days and even decent shows like the one last week scored poorly in terms of numbers. Therefore a massive shake-up or two could definitely make a huge difference in terms of making viewers tune in to see what is up.

That said, here are 5 surprises that we could see this weekend.

#5 Ronda Rousey costs Becky Lynch her big match

Holy moly I got nominated for an #ESPY for best WWE moment of the year! So happy to see WWE getting recognition and their own category at the #ESPYs this year!!!

Follow the link below to cast your vote!https://t.co/O5UyRhMFZa — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 25, 2019

There are a lot of rumors out there that indicate that Ronda Rousey will be returning sooner rather than later to WWE. I mean Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda reported not long ago that Ronda Rousey was very keen on coming back to RAW to work with Paul Heyman because she's a fan of his and there were also rumors that Vince McMahon was keen on signing Travis Browne, Ronda Rousey's husband to WWE. But the biggest thing that indicates that she may be coming soon is the fact that she's part of the Total Divas cast.

Let's assume that Becky Lynch has her match won against Sasha Banks when Ronda Rousey's music hits and distracts Lynch to such an extent that she loses the title. Becky vs. Ronda is a big-ticket feud that hasn't resulted in a singles match yet, and if that happens at Survivor Series, it'll set the world on fire.

