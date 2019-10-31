WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 Interesting stats and facts every fan needs to know

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.11K // 31 Oct 2019, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are some interesting facts heading into Crown Jewel

WWE's roster has already made the trip out to the Middle East ahead of tomorrow's Crown Jewel event, the second under this name and the fourth trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that WWE has made since their debut in Jeddah for The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April 2018.

This year's show will see Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury make their official WWE debut and is also the first time since The Greatest Royal Rumble that WWE doesn't have a single WWE Hall of Famer performing as part of the show.

WWE has instead decided to look to the future and allow a number of new faces to make their debut in the Middle East which includes Super ShowDown battle royal winner Mansoor making his singles debut against Cesaro.

It's all change for this year's Crown Jewel and here are some of the best facts and stats heading into the show.

#5 Not a single star from the original Crown Jewel main event returns

The four stars who main evented last year's Crown Jewel are not part of the show

Crown Jewel made its debut last November and featured the first ever WWE World Cup, which was won by Shane McMahon, who defeated The Miz in the final. It's interesting to note that not only are neither of these stars part of tomorrow night's show, but neither is the Hall of Fame cast that made up the main event.

The Undertaker, Kane, Shawn Michaels and Triple H all made up the main event as D-Generation X took on The Brothers of Destruction in a winning effort, but none of these stars have been asked to return. Currently, Triple H is busy with NXT's live events on USA, Michaels already stated that he doesn't want to wrestle another match, and Kane is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

1 / 5 NEXT