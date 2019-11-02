WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 Superstars who flopped and 5 who didn't

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Nov 2019, 04:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

... and you thought Crown Jewel 2019 won't be interesting

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 exceeded everyone’s expectations as the creatives managed to pull off a fairly decent show. The pay-per-view that’s often termed as a ‘glorified house show’ by unhappy fans, ended up witnessing major storylines take a shocking turn.

Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend’ finally defeated Seth Rollins to conquer the Universal Championship. Natalya and Lacey Evans fought in a historical match that may prove pivotal for women’s evolution in the pro-wrestling business in this part of the world.

Barring the first match that featured Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez, Crown Jewel 2019 was a good pay-per-view. Of course, it had its ups and downs with some Superstars performing better than their counterparts.

It was difficult to look for multiple Superstars who ‘flopped’. Some of them were merely helpless in the face of complex bookings. Nevertheless, there’s always a reason why someone is at the bottom of the ranking when it comes to the post-show analysis.

In this article, we will take a look at five Superstars who had a disappointing night and five who absolutely owned Halloween.

Also Read : 7 former Champions in WWE who are now 'Free Agents'

#5 Flop – Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

They desperately need to engage in full-fledged rivalries

The WWE Tag Team division is home to a plethora of talent. Unfortunately, that causes many of the talented wrestlers being constantly subjected to weak one-off encounters. The same thing happened with Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder last night.

Ever since the duo reunited to compete in the tag team division, they have received very few opportunities to showcase their full potential. The former tag team champions are often used in filler segments these days. Hence, they had no actual rivalry with any other team ahead of Crown Jewel 2019.

Advertisement

They competed in the Tag Team Turmoil match and were eliminated almost immediately by Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. It would have been better if the creatives at least teased a budding rivalry between these two teams.

WWE have a lot of good tag teams at their disposal but they can’t be included in the title picture all at once. Hence, the best way in which the creatives can use the full roster is by having them engage in short feuds even if there’s no title involved.

1 / 10 NEXT